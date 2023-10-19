Ben Cowling has used the contacts from his former side Lakenheath to bring in the versatile Tom Debenham to Haverhill Rovers, who becomes the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side’s third signing within a week.

And, the defender-turned-striker is not the first player to make the move from Cowling’s former Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side to The New Croft outfit, as ex-Lakenheath captain Sam Hawley was reunited with the Rovers boss a month ago.

Speaking about his latest recruit, Cowling said: “Tom is vastly experienced and extremely good in the dressing room. He’s got a really positive winning attitude.

Tom Debenham becomes Haverhill Rovers’ third signing in a week Picture by Mark Westley.

“He offers us a different option in both attack and defence and he’s someone who is a proven player at steps way higher than where we are at at the minute.

“Tom wants to enjoy his football and he hasn’t done that this season. He needs games and time on the pitch so we’ve got a changing room and a management group that he knows. He knows a lot of the players and it’s a positive for everyone all round.”

The ex-Mildenhall and Bury Town player becomes Rovers’ third singing in a week as Cowling welcomed back Ben Bradley and added Ed Tassell to his armoury on dual registrations from Cambridge City – to bring in a ‘drive standards’ within the squad.

New Haverhill Rovers signing Ed Tassell scored on his debut at the weekend Picture: Richard Marsham

“Culture is important. If you look at the players we’re trying to bring in, we’re trying to bring in that winning mentality with people that have been there and drive standards within the group,” said Cowling.

“There’s been a big culture change since where we were originally.

“With the situation that the club finds itself in at the minute, without having a reserve or under-23s side, and the vast majority of the under-18s being first years - a lot of them are 15 and playing an awful lot of football at the minute - we don’t really have a great deal of back-up or support in the club for players.”

Bradley has had three spells with the club and in his last one captained Rovers before joining Cambridge City in November 2021.

Ben Bradley, in action for Cambridge City, has signed for Rovers on a dual registration to help with his recovery from injury Picture: Keith Heppell

The locally-raised midfielder suffered an injury in April and has not played a minute since, but is hoping that his return to The New Croft will see him get back on the grass for the first time in more than six months.

As for Tassell, the highly-rated centre-back slotted straight into the starting 11 against AFC Sudbury Reserves and also got himself on the scoresheet.

The 17-year-old, who can play anywhere across the back four, impressed Cowling on his debut.

Ben Cowling’s latest recruits have been brought in to ‘drive standards’ Picture: Richard Marsham

“He was very good on Saturday. He’s a younger player but they’ve got high hopes for him so he’s with us to get more experience of the men’s game and that side of things,” said Cowling.

“They will keep monitoring him. We haven’t got an agreed date that he will go back. If they’ve got injury problems themselves they may look to bring him back at that point.”

Cowling and his side welcome Sawffham Town to The New Croft on Saturday (3pm) – a side who sit just one place above them in 15th, five points above the three relegation places (3pm).

“I think it’s massive, I really think it’s massive,” said Cowling.

“We’ve got to turn the positive performances and the goals that we’ve scored into victories. The players know this. I think there’s a bit of pressure on us, but we’ve got people who can thrive with that pressure.

“At some point you’ve got to draw a line in the sand and we’ve got to go on a run and start sooner rather than later. Saturday is the ideal opportunity.

“It’s not going to be easy. They’re coming off the back of a good win at the weekend. But it’s on our pitch, we’ve got to do our thing.”