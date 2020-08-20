It’s been a long time coming, but Haverhill Cricket Club have someone preparing to represent Suffolk.

Harry Harding is the player in question, with the left-arm spinner set to play for the county’s second side in a 50-over contest on Tuesday, followed by a two-day fixture starting on Wednesday.

The call-up has come after Harding impressed during Atkins & Crane Cup outings against Andy Northcote (Suffolk coach, Woolpit player) and Andrew Squire (Suffolk chairman, Mildenhall II player).

CRICKET - Haverhill (Bowling/Fielding) v Lakenheath (Batting) ..Pictured: Harry Harding bowling...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (40688118)

Haverhill skipper Liam Botten said: “Andy had a chat with me after our game against Woolpit.

“He was really impressed with Harry and so was Andrew Squire after we beat Mildenhall.

“It has been a long time coming. In recent years we have had two or three players that could have played at that level, but maybe they fell just outside of the catchment area.

“It’s great for the club and great for Harry as well. He has taken plenty of wickets during the last two or three years and has become a very dangerous bowler.”

Botten, who saw his side’s game at Long Melford on Saturday washed out by the rain, is also hopeful that Harding’s selection could be just the start in terms of county recognition.

“This is the sort of progress we want to be making as a club,” he added.

“The cup we are playing in has been great because it has allowed the club to play some of our younger players.

“Max Egan at 15 has really impressed. He is not just getting token overs, he is bowling at the first change and at the death because he is showing real quality. Hopefully he might get called up either this year or next year.”

Haverhill will play host to Woolpit on Saturday (12pm).

