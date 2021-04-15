There have been changes aplenty at Haverhill Cricket Club during the winter – and now the challenge is to prove it was the right path to take by making history.

A number of players have departed since the last match of competitive cricket was played at Manor Road in 2019, including the trio of Anthony Phillips, Luke Youngs and Adam Dellar.

However, the club has not been shy when it comes to recruitment, which has been spearheaded by captain Liam Botten.

Haverhill get their season started on Saturday. Picture: Mecha Morton

There is much anticipation surrounding the arrival of franchise specialist Mohammad Chowdhury, while Khalid Saeed (Pakistani Club in Finland), Mahi Mahfuzul (Beckenham) and the returning Chris Palmer have also been drafted in to bring a fresh feel to the squad.

And the task in hand for Botten and his charges is to deliver something that no previous Haverhill side has managed – finish within the top five of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One.

“You have to be a little bit sceptical about what we can achieve because it’s a new group,” said Botten. “But I’ve done the work and the research into these players and had a lot of conversations. There isn’t much more that could have been done.

Skipper Liam Botten is hoping for a successful season

“We know we’ve got some really good players in the side so there is a lot of excitement about what is possible for this group.

“We’re targeting the top five – that’s where we want to be sitting and it would be our best season in Division One.

“We want to start moving on to a new level and not be looking behind us. If we can do that, it will show we have made the right choices.”

What could well be key to Haverhill achieving their target, according to Botten, is getting the season off to a positive start.

Mohammad Chowdhury is among a batch of new signings. Picture: Mecha Morton

They open up at Worlington on Saturday (12pm) and if they can return with 20 points, that will set them up nicely for the weeks ahead.

“It would be great to get a good result at Worlington,” said the skipper.

“If we do that then on paper our next four games are winnable against sides that could be down towards the bottom this season.

“It’s all about confidence and momentum – that’s the case whatever sport you’re playing.

“If we can win on the first weekend, it could make a little bit of a statement.”

And Botten is especially keen for those victories to be led by those with the bat.

He added: “I’ve said before I feel we’ve got one of the best bowling attacks in the league, but now we want to be dominating games with the bat.

“That’s the main step we want to take with our new signings, to feel comfortable about batting first and putting a score on the board.”

Overseas signing Chris Garrard will miss this weekend’s curtain raiser due to quarantine regulations, but he will be available for the following Saturday’s home match-up with Braintree.

