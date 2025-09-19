After several years of struggle, 2025 proved to be a highly satisfactory campaign for Haverhill Cricket Club’s first team.

Following their relegation from Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship in 2021, Haverhill finished seventh 12 months later before recording back-to-back 10th-placed finishes.

But after a busy winter of recruitment that saw a number of familiar faces return to Manor Road, this term concluded with Haverhill sitting comfortably in fifth place.

Haverhill finished in fifth place in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two table Picture: Richard Marsham

Captain Ben Wilkins said: “Our aim was to finish in the top half and to win more games than we lost, so in that sense we’ve done everything we set out to do. A lot of that is down to the recruitment. Six players came in and the experience they provided meant we had a reliable group in different situations.

“We’re really pleased with how it went because recently we’ve required wins late on in the season to make sure we didn’t drop down to Division Three.”

There was a stage where Haverhill were locked with the likes of Mistley, Bury St Edmunds II and Sudbury II in a battle for promotion.

Their form ultimately tailed off to end those chances, but there is no disappointment as far as Wilkins is concerned.

He added: “It’s a big step between Divisions Two and One. It takes a lot of commitment to play at that level.

“If that is something we’d have been aiming for then maybe it would be a different conversation.

“The best we could have done outside of the promotion places was finishing third so we’ll happily take fifth – we weren’t too far away.”

And Wilkins also believes that the club will head into the winter in a much better position to previous off-seasons.

“We’re in a much better place on and off the field,” said Wilkins, who is keen to continue in the role as skipper next term. “This season was more than just about trying to stay in the division. It’s definitely given us something to build on next year.

“I’d love to continue as captain, keep the group we’ve got together and maybe add one or two more to it as well.”