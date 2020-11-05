For the second time this year, those involved within grassroots sport are waking up this morning to the reality of being shut down.

Under the terms of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Covid-19 lockdown, all non-elite sport has been suspended until at least Wednesday, December 2.

Widespread concerns have been raised regarding both the finances of clubs and the mental wellbeing of those who take part, with the likes of former Premier League footballer Robbie Savage being particularly vocal.

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott

Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott understands those particular viewpoints, but with case numbers rising, he can also see the logic in the game stopping.

“I understand it. Having seen how different clubs work, I think it’s only right from the point of view of the players that it stops for a while,” he said.

“Some clubs just don’t have the resources to maintain the high standards.

“We are on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border and obviously we are regularly travelling into Norfolk and Essex, and with cases rising it is always a worry.

“Our players have been excellent throughout and have respected all of the guidelines that have been set out.

“We are all going to miss it, but hopefully it will be back soon.”

It is an opinion shared by Haverhill Borough boss Guy Habbin, who said: “Over the past three months the club has implemented a whole host of measures in order to ensure the safety of players, management and supporters and while it’s frustrating to have to halt the season it’s the right thing to do given the current circumstances nationally.”

Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin

He added: “Ithink there will need to be a minimum of two weeks grace but that will ultimately be down to the league. We will just impress on players that you need to be ready to go.”

Elsewhere, despite a strong lobby from England Golf and the Lawn Tennis Association to keep their socially-distanced sports running, both have failed.

As a result, Haverhill Golf Club will use their time to ensure the course is in the best possible shape for when members are able to return.

Club manager Matthew Bacon said: “I can see both sides of the argument.

Haverhill Golf Club's Matthew Bacon

“On the one hand golf is a sport where you can easily keep to social distancing and the restrictions, but I guess having people at the club promotes travelling and things like that.

“It’s disappointing, especially for our members who will have to stay away for the next month or so.

“We’ll be extremely busy over the next month making sure the course is in great condition for when play is able to resume.”

But while a large majority of other sports are unsure as to when their seasons will restart, Haverhill Rugby Club have some clarity following Friday’s announcement by the Rugby Football Union.

The governing body has decided to scrap the prospect of the 2020/21 campaign getting under way, leaving clubs facing up to around 18 months without any league fixtures.

Recently-appointed Haverhill chairman Dennis Murphy said: “The main worry is how many players each club will have whenever rugby returns.

“For some clubs it is hard enough to get 15 each weekend, let alone the 20 or 21 you need in a squad.

“I’m sure we’ll get teams out – we always do – but like others we may need to call on some old players because quite a few may be lost to the game.

“It could be a real problem for the smaller clubs and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a lot of cancellations because teams cannot be raised.”