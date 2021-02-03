Despite only starting out in rallycross in 2019, Haverhill’s Abbie McGuinness has her eyes on national glory.

The 17-year-old, who attends West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, started out racing stock cars at the age of 11.

However, two years ago she decided to followed in the footsteps of her father Brian by switching to rallycross.

Abbie McGuinness with her father Brian (44058016)

McGuinness senior himself had a successful motor racing career in his youth before illness forced him to retire.

“My dad is my sporting hero. So, it’s now down to me to keep up the family name in terms of motorsport,” said Abbie, who studies on a level three course in motorsport engineering.

While the BTRDA Clubmans Rallycross 1600cc series in 2020 was severely disrupted by Covid-19, McGuinness managed to gain second place in one of her first senior outings and was also crowned the BTRDA Future Champion of the Year.

Asked about her future ambitions in what is still a largely male-dominated sport, McGuinness replied: “I would like to win the British championships within a few years. Then, it would be great to move up to the super cars, get recognised and do this professionally.

“It is (male dominated). I’m not sure why that is.

“I’ve proven that I can be competitive - and being competitive is nothing to do with gender.

“I absolutely believe that the next rallycross star or Lewis Hamilton could be female.”

Meanwhile, head of automotive at West Suffolk College, Leon Wilde, added: “We are very proud of Abbie’s achievements and we will support her ambitions all the way.”

* Anybody interested in sponsoring McGuinness for the upcoming 2021 season can register their interest by contacting guinnessjnr514614@gmail.com

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news