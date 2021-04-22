Their start to the new season was far from ideal, but Haverhill will at least be boosted this weekend by the arrival of an overseas talent.

While Liam Botten’s new-look side were going down to a six-wicket defeat on the opening day of their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One campaign at Worlington, Chris Garrard was cooped up in a hotel room. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the South African had to quarantine for 10 days upon his arrival on British shores.

But he will be available for the visit of Braintree on Saturday (12pm), and is determined to ‘hit the ground running’.

Chris Garrard is set to make his Haverhill debut at the weekend

“It’s not been ideal only being allowed out 15 minutes a day for exercise, but it could be worse. I’ve had my laptop, PlayStation and things like that,” said the all-rounder, who turned 26 on Tuesday.

“Now I just want to get out there playing. I don’t know the level, but I’m keen to hit the ground running.

“It was disappointing to not be able to come over and play for the club last year, so I want to show what I can do.

“I’ve just got to make sure that I trust the process that has got me to this point and control the things I can control.

“I feel in a good place mentally and physically. Hopefully I can have a good season and then build on this – I’d maybe look to stay in England after this year.”

In terms of Garrard’s targets this term, he is hoping to lead from the front.

He added: “My coach back home told me to target 600 runs and 50 wickets. That’s obviously pretty ambitious but it’s still a good point to be working towards.

“Ultimately I want to improve as a player and coach, and if I do that then I feel like I’ve contributed.

“I’m older now so I have less ego than when I was in my early 20s.

“There is a pressure on an overseas player to deliver, but I know what I can do and where I can be better.

“I want to help the club win matches – that’s the target.”

Garrard is linking up with a team that was bowled out for 108 runs in just 22.2 overs last Saturday.

While a number of batsmen seemed to get themselves under way initially, only Mahi Mahfuzul (26) managed to record a score in excess of 20.

It was always going to be a tough target to defend, and while Chris Palmer and Muhammad Asif made some early inroads with two wickets apiece, the hosts got over the winning line in 13 overs.

