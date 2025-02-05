Former Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock has been appointed manager of newly-taken over Maldon & Tiptree FC which has led to relinquishing his full-time role heading up Haverhill Football Academy at The New Croft.

The former Manchester City, West Ham United and Ipswich Town midfielder told his Needham Market players he had handed in his resignation immediately after they had delivered a morale-boosting 2-1 home win against Vanarama National League North relegation rivals Warrington Town on Saturday.

His assistant, Tom Rothery revealed to SuffolkNews he turned down the chance to join Horlock on his new venture at the then unnamed lower-league club following a multi-million pound takeover by gay couple Barrie and Scott Drewitt-Barlow and their property investment company The Drewitt-Barlow Organisation. The pair are hoping their investment at Park Drive can deliver a fairytale journey for The Jammers, akin to the rise which Wrexham experienced under their Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Kevin Horlock (right) alongside his assistant manager and now the new Needham Market boss, Tom Rothery, after winning both the Southern League Premier Central and Suffolk Premier Cup in a stellar 2023/24 campaign at Bloomfields Picture: Mark Westley

It is understood the full-time nature of the role at the Step 4 Pitching In Isthmian League North Division club - two promotions away from Needham’s level and currently playing in the same division as Bury Town, Mildenhall Town and Newmarket Town - meant the 52-year-old had to also resign from his day job at The New Coft, home of Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough.

However, Horlock has not cut ties with his last project, with the Haverhill Community Sports Association-run Haverhill Football Academy, as he has agreed to transition into a new role as an ambassador for The New Croft Foundation, the organisation’s charitable arm.

Horlock said: “The New Croft Foundation has been a special place for me over the past two years, and I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done to develop young players and support the local community.

Kevin Horlock oversaw his last game in charge of Needham Market on Saturday, as they beat relegation rivals Warrington Town 2-1 at Bloomfields, before he told the players he was leaving following Maldon & Tiptree’s approach Picture: Mecha Morton

“While I’m excited for my new role, I’m delighted to continue my involvement as a Foundation ambassador.

“This place is more than just football - it’s about creating opportunities, inspiring young people, and making a real difference.

“I look forward to staying connected with the fantastic staff, players, and programmes that make The New Croft Foundation such a brilliant environment for football and personal growth."

Although stepping back from his day-to-day role at the programme that offers students to combine football and sport qualifications with A-Levels at adjacent Samuel Ward Academy, Horlock will “work closely with our staff to provide guidance, support, and expert coaching across our programmes and academy” in his new ambassador role.

Peter Betts (left), facilities & development manager at Haverhill Community Sports Association with Kevin Horlock after being appointed Haverhill Football Academy manager ahead of its opening in September 2023 Picture: HCSA

Warren Lewis-Claxton, the Needham Market Women’s manager who is newly-appointed as the head of the Foundation, said: "Kevin has been an outstanding leader at Haverhill Football Academy, bringing professionalism, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to player development.

“His impact on both the academy and the Foundation has been tremendous, and we are delighted that he will continue to be a part of our journey in this new role.

“We look forward to working with him and benefiting from his invaluable experience."

A NEW ERA, A NEW MANAGER 👔



Ex-professional footballer, local guy and experienced non league football Manager @Kevinhorlock6 will lead Maldon & Tiptree into a new era on the pitch! ⚽️



With Liam staying at the club as his assistant. We thank him for all his recent hard work! pic.twitter.com/t31nlQzKrc — Maldon & Tiptree FC (@MaldonTiptreeFC) February 5, 2025

Peter Betts, director of The New Croft Foundation, said: "Over the past few years, I have had the privilege of developing a fantastic working relationship with Kevin. He has been instrumental in driving the development of key areas within both the academy and our local community programmes.

“Having been a former professional footballer, Kevin remains one of the most down-to-earth and genuine individuals you could meet. His infectious personality has made a significant impact on so many people, particularly through his work with local care homes and the Sporting Memories classes, which help tackle loneliness in our community.

A NEW ERA! 🤩🍓@Gaydads - Barrie & Scott Drewitt-Barlow are proud to announce the successful takeover, in a multi million pound deal securing the future of the club and its facilities for many years to come! pic.twitter.com/MjwuiwXc66 — Maldon & Tiptree FC (@MaldonTiptreeFC) February 5, 2025

“I am delighted that Kevin will continue to be part of the Foundation.

“While his role may not be as visible on a daily basis, he will still play a key part in the operational side of the organisation.

“We wish him every success in his new role and have no doubt that he will continue to make a positive impact."

Horlock takes over a Maldon & Tiptree side that lie 13th in the Isthmian League North Division and are currently closer to the relegation places (10pts) than the play-off positions (17pts) with 13 matches to play.

His first game will come at home to third-bottom Haringey Borough on Saturday (3pm).