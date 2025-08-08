Boss Harry Zachariou is facing positive selection headaches for the first time in his Haverhill Borough reign.

Haverhill got their first victory of this season at the third attempt when they beat Gorleston Reserves 2-1 in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North last weekend.

Brandon McKay has returned to Haverhill Borough from Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

“For the first time ever, I’m having to leave boys out of the squad,” said Zachariou. “I’ve never had to do that before.

“I’m picking a squad and having to tell boys ‘Sorry, you haven’t made the squad’. People are fighting for places - and they have not had to do that before.

“Their performances are what allows them to play in the next game. Last season, people were walking into the changing room, just grabbing a shirt, knowing they’re starting.

“That’s definitely not the case this season.”

Among Borough’s goals at Gorleston Reserves were young striker Brandon McKay, who has rejoined from neighbours Haverhill Rovers, with Kai Wilson.

Zachariou reflected: “The game should have been done at half-time.

“We missed some absolutely fantastic chances but the worry is if you don’t create chances.

“We have dominated the second half at Framlingham, their goalkeeper got man-of-the-match, and lost. We dominated KPR (Kings Park Rangers) in the second half and lost.

“But on Saturday, it was a dominant performance in the first and second half so it was well-deserved.”

While McKay is back at Borough, left-back Archie Cowe and multi-talented sportsman Will Bailey are among Zachariou’s other recent recruits.

On McKay, Zachariou said: “Generally, he’s a good lad that everyone responds to. But also, Archie Cowe has been huge, in addition to the new ones, like Brandon.

“Both are Haverhill lads, which is fantastic. It’s what I believe in terms of giving the community players that live here. They’re just brilliant additions.”

Haverhill will aim to build on their first league win this season at home to Wroxham Reserves this weekend.

Borough’s boss said: “They’re going to be young, fit and athletic. They’re going to move the ball around.

“They’re not going to be a team like KPR, who are big, strong and experienced.

“They’re going to be more like us so we’re expecting a very good game with the ball being on the floor a lot.

“It’ll be a case of whether the experience we have got - those older players - can get us over the line.”

The game will start a run of six matches in a row at home for Haverhill Borough, who will take on Long Melford on Tuesday.

“The one thing you can guarantee, watching one of my teams is, when you pay your money on the door, you’re going to get your money’s worth,” said Zachariou.

“Win, loss or draw, you’re going to say ‘I enjoyed that.’. That’s just as important as the result.

“In fact, it’s more important than the result because the result should come from doing the right stuff.

“For me, when spectators pay their money on the door, they deserve to see something that they’re going to enjoy. We’re not going to boot the ball in the air and chase it.

“We’re going to play. That’s one thing that I won’t change.

“I would never guarantee a win - but I will guarantee entertainment.”