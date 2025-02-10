Haverhill ABC are celebrating their first international medal.

Eastern Counties squad captain Isabella Coston won silver in the U66kg Class C category at the Golden Girl Boxcup tournament in Borås, Sweden on Sunday.

Haverhill ABC's Isabella Coston, left, in action at the Golden Girl Boxcup tournament in Sweden

Coston controlled her semi-final bout against a Dutch opponent the previous day from start to finish, winning all three rounds on all the judges’ scorecards.

Using her quick feet and long range to keep her opponent from landing anything of value, Coston put on a commanding and disciplined display to win by unanimous points decision.

That set up the final against a strong, aggressive opponent from the Athena Female Boxing Squad, representing clubs from the Midlands and North West England.

After a slower start than she would have liked, Coston found herself in a bit of a back and forward war as both girls traded big shots right up until the final bell.

Unfortunately for Coston, her opponent took the win by a close split decision, despite taking all three rounds on one of the judges’ scorecards.

The silver medal still represents an incredible return for Coston who has only had six bouts after actively boxing for a year. True to form, she was back in training the following day and is eager to get back in the ring soon.