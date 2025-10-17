Isabella Coston will look to continue her upward trajectory this weekend when she goes for glory in the England Boxing National Development Championships in Kettering.

The Ridgewell-based fighter, who up until recently was part of Haverhill Amateur Boxing Club, covered plenty of miles last weekend to book herself a place in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, Coston got the better of her opponent from Portsmouth before she headed to Cornwall for what turned out to be a triumphant quarter-final.

And now she is two more victories away from following in the footsteps of the likes of Tommy Fury, Galal Yafai, Georgia O’Connor and Karriss Artingstall – all of whom have previously been crowned National Development champions.

Coston, 22, is set to face York’s Dayna Moore in the semi-finals, with a potential final taking place 24 hours later.