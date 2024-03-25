Haverhill Borough player-coach Rhys Shulver was disappointed his side were unable to clinch three points in their 2-2 draw at home to rivals Whitton United on Saturday and admitted it is ‘nerve-racking’ being in the relegation zone.

The point saw The New Croft outfit move off bottom spot in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table by leapfroging Needham Market Under-23s, after their 4-2 defeat against Haverhill Rovers.

Borough are currently three points and two places from guaranteed safety with six matches of their campaign remaining.

Haverhill Borough player-boss Rhys Shulver in action against Whitton United on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

However, they could find themselves at the foot of the table again heading into their Easter programme with Needham Market, who have already played a game more, travelling to Harwich & Parkeston tomorrow (7.45pm).

“We’ve got to be realistic with the run we’ve been on. We’ve dropped a lot of points recently so to get a point is important,” said Shulver.

“I think if anything, the fact we’re a bit disappointed that we didn’t get three probably shows where we’re at, when we’re at it we can compete.

Archie Cowe fires Haverhill Borough into the lead Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’re in a rut at the minute, it’s difficult down here and obviously Whitton are down here with us. I think both teams wanted to win that game as well.

“We don’t really want to rely on other teams around us hence why we’re trying to get results here (at home).

“For us it’s disappointing not to get three but to take one point is still a positive for us.”

Archie Cowe got the scoring under way five minutes before the break, after a poor-quality first half, with a moment of magic as he arrowed an effort into the bottom-right corner from outside the box. But the visitors cancelled this out just 10 minutes after half-time.

Haverhill Borough players celebrate their second goal, scored by Ollie Emsden, against Whitton United Picture: Mecha Morton

Having weathered an onslaught of Whitton attacks, Borough regained the lead when Ollie Emsden’s cross evaded everyone in the box before looping into the back of the net.

But the hosts could not hold on to what would have been their seventh victory of the campaign, as Ash Horne’s volley from range found the bottom corner.

Both sides had chances to win the match, none better than when the visitors’ Matt Elms fluffed his lines from close range when he had the goal gaping and just Matthew Dethridge to beat.

The Borough boss was full of praise for his young squad, including for goalscorer Cowe as he labelled his strike ‘one to remember for him in senior football’.

“We’ve had some new under-16s players that have come into the group and it’s all a learning curve (for them),” he said.

“This side of football they probably don’t get to experience as much at under-16s and under-18s levels; winning second balls, blocking, staying resilient, staying in the game and slowing it down.

“I’ll be honest, I thought second half they were better than us.

“I thought first half we matched them, but second half I thought we got outrun a little bit in the middle of the pitch.”

Another crucial match against a relegation rival awaits Borough as they prepare to host Leiston Under-23s on Saturday (3pm), who sit one place above the drop zone and three points better off than themselves, before a trip to 13th-placed AFC Sudbury Reserves on Monday (12pm).

“Three points would be really important in that (Leiston match) but I’m also aware that they’re a really good side,” Shulver said.

“It’s really tight. I’m not going to lie, it’s quite nerve-racking down there.

“It’s a really busy Easter period so hopefully that’s where we can pick up points.

“I’m subconsciously looking at the league table but, at the same time, it’s just about taking it game by game.”