Darryl Tate described seeing his hastily assembled Haverhill Borough side come away with three points from a team he anticipates ending in the top two as ‘Roy of the Rovers stuff’.

Just four days before Saturday’s Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixture at FC Parson Drove the club had postponed their opening game at AFC Sudbury Reserves due to a lack of players.

Tate stepped into the breach earlier this month to replace recently-appointed manager Mark Pleasants, saying he inherited just two unavailable players.

Newly-appointed Haverhill Borough captain Ollie Santry celebrates scoring one of his two goals in the 3-2 victory at FC Parson Drove on Saturday Picture: Adam Fairbrother

He therefore knew just getting a side out in east Cambridgeshire, to avoid another possible £500 fine, could be claimed as a victory whatever the result on Saturday.

But he then witnessed a very young side that had not been able to even train together storm into a three-goal lead before eventually holding on to win 3-2. Retained player Ollie Santry, handed the captaincy, scored twice for Borough with the other coming from Billy Bush.

“It was really enjoyable and it was Roy of The Rovers stuff to be honest,” said Tate.

Haverhill Borough open the scoring at FC Parson Drove via a deflected corner in the 13th minute Picture: Adam Fairbrother

“Our opponents on Saturday are a very good team. They have got some players there on good money, so to go with 11 16-to-18-years-olds and basically turn them over was a great performance and I can’t say how unlikely that would normally be.

“It is all down to the lads to be honest, absolutely every one of them.

“We dominated the first half. We went 3-0 up (after 59 mins, 2-0 HT) but we had missed two open goals and two one-on-ones and a penalty as well by then, so we should have been out of sight.

“I knew they would run out of steam as a) they are playing grown men and they are still kids and b) we hadn’t had a pre-season or any games together or anything, so I knew it would be really tough to see it out but we rode our luck and we got over the line for the three points so it was a great start.

Raul Bisong was one of the newest recruits on show for Haverhill Borough on Saturday Picture: Adam Fairbrother

“I think they will probably be in the top two in the division this year, I think that is what they have prepared for.”

Having been on his phone trying to sort out their squad in time throughout the week – believing there were 52 calls made on Friday alone – Tate admitted it was unlike anything he had ever been involved in.

“It was a very stressful week for me personally because you have got the future on the club on your shoulders, with others, I am not just saying it was me,” he said.

Darryl Tate (far left) assisted last season's interim manager Peter Betts last season but has come back to the club to answer an SOS call following a brief spell at Hundon Picture: Mecha Morton

“We had two drop out on the morning of the match as well.

“It was a case of us going into the unknown but we took a very good game-plan into it and the game-plan worked, and that is all you can hope for.”

An FC Parson Drove defender has his head in his hands after seeing another Haverhill Borough goal go in Picture: Adam Fairbrother

He added: “The game was the easy part for me. The hard part was coming in at a week’s notice and sorting it out.

“It was a stressful week and I’ll be honest, after the final whistle I just sat in the dugout for about 30 minutes staring out onto the pitch when everyone had gone. I was just taking it all in, I was just drained.”

His side had included giving Step 6 debuts to three 17-year-olds who had come through some of the Haverhill Rovers youth sides with him in his son Liam Tate, as well as Gino Giove and Kian Walton.

Borough have their first home game under Tate’s solo management, having started last season assisting interim manager Peter Betts, on Saturday when newly-promoted Heacham visit The New Croft 3G (3pm).

And Tate believes the cloud has now lifted following the weekend’s exploits.

“We got there and it is amazing what difference a couple of days makes as it is now positive and everything is a positive,” he said.

“We have got players coming back off holiday this week and we shouldn’t have to worry anymore about numbers. It is wonderful and it is all down to the players that played, they deserve every credit.”