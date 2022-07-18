Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves does not expect any more incomings before the new season gets under way following the arrival of Kade Ivatt – plus two further additions that Suffolk News can exclusively reveal.

The forward has signed at The New Croft from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Hadleigh United, for whom he scored seven goals last term.

And Aves is delighted to have been reunited with a player that he got to know well during his stint in charge of Cornard United.

Kade Ivatt, pictured celebrating a goal for Hadleigh for last season, has signed for Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Andy Abbott

“Kade had just left the academy at AFC Sudbury and spent my final pre-season at Cornard with us,” said Aves. “I got to know him quite well and he got to know what I require from players in terms of commitment, quality and reliability.

“He impressed during that time and it has stuck in my mind. I’ve kept an eye on his progress over the last four seasons and I’m really pleased that we beat off competition from a couple of clubs to bring him in.

“When I arrived at the club last year there wasn’t a lot of goals in the squad but we added Joe Morris, Josh Ambrose, Josh Lee and Ryan Weaver got some important goals as well.

Liam Aves has made six additions to his Haverhill Rovers squad. Picture: Mark Westley

“Now we’ve added Kade and Rhys Hudson as well, which gives us competition up front from players that are proven at our level.”

The signing of Ivatt, who scored during Saturday’s 3-3 friendly draw with Saffron Walden Town, has taken the number of summer additions at Rovers to six, with Ronnie Ledwith and Chris Wright also having had their moves rubber stamped in recent days.

Left-back Ledwith is no stranger to Haverhill having spent recent seasons with fellow New Croft tenants Borough, while Wright – a former Burnham Ramblers and Braintree Town defender – has returned to Saturday football after a few years away.

Aves added: “Ronnie is stepping up to play for us after being at Borough but he’s played at the level before with Saffron Walden.

“He’s looked really good in pre-season. He’s strong, keeps the ball well and gives us some real quality in that position.

“And it shows how strong the link between Borough and Rovers is. Joe Morris had a few games with Borough last season to rebuild his confidence and Borough helped him a lot – the links is a big positive.

“As for Chris he’s had a bit of time away from Saturdays because of work and injury. He’s kept himself going with Sunday football and after being recommended to me he’s come in during pre-season and done really well with us.”

Rovers start their 2022/23 campaign on Saturday, July 30 with a trip to Woodbridge Town.

And unless an unexpected opportunity arises in the days to come, Aves’ squad for the Notcutts Park encounter is complete.

“Never say never obviously, but unless a top player becomes available I think we’re done,” he said.

“It would have to be a player that would come in and add some real serious competition to what we’ve already got.”