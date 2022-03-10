His age means he can only put on the gloves for one of his Haverhill sides but Peter Betts is hoping Dan Kimber can lend a helping hand in both teams achieving their very different goals.

The Cambridge United goalkeeper coach, who is based within the CRC Elite Scholarship staff team, has now played two games for Haverhill Borough having transferred over from higher-league fellow New Croft tenants Rovers (10 appearances).

While he has been brought in to help Borough climb off the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South table to ensure their Step 6 survival, boss Betts also engineered the move for an additional reason. He is also hoping it can guard against his Haverhill Rovers Under-18s team – derived from an almost identical player base – seeing their chances of a title slip away by over-playing Charlie Bell.

Dan Kimber has joined Haverhill Borough from fellow New Croft tenants Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mecha Morton

He explained: “We are just being a bit mindful that we’ve been light on the ground in cover and these boys are playing a lot of football at the moment.

“With college, U18s and senior football we just don’t want to get caught cold with people picking up injuries and then being left without a ‘keeper.

“Charlie Bell has been absolutely fantastic this year. He is a young goalkeeper learning every week. Yes, he makes mistakes but mentally he has been fantastic this year and it’s been tough when he’s played so many games.

Haverhill Borough and Haverhill Rovers Under-18s manager Peter Betts. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Ultimately, if he was to pick up an injury right now, especially because you can’t sign anyone come the end of March, that would leave the club in a really serious position. So we’ve got to make sure we cover all bases.

“Dan has been fantastic in the changing room and his performance levels have been good.

“I’ve known him from when he was at Rovers and it can only be a positive.

“But Charlie Bell will still play, we will be rotating the two of them.”

Tempers flare during Haverhill Borough's defeat to Buckhurst Hill last weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

With Kimber between the sticks on The New Croft’s 3G pitch on Saturday, Borough were on the end of a 6-1 hiding from title-challenging Buckhurst Hill, five of their goals coming before the interval.

It provided a big contrast for the players, like Bell, who played in the Rovers U18s’ 22-0 demolition of hosting Lakenheath last Thursday. Callum Stone scored eight times as they stretched their undefeated campaign to 11 matches but importantly replaced Histon at the top of the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge Division.

It came ahead of Bell returning to action on Tuesday as they relinquished that record with a 3-2 home defeat to Royston Town – once again watched by a three-figure crowd (114).

The side, who remain a point clear at the top, return to action next Thursday at Ely City (7.45pm).

Borough, meanwhile, have a big week ahead with Saturday’s trip to 16th-placed Cornard United (3pm) followed by hosting 14th-placed AFC Sudbury Reserves on Tuesday (7.45pm).

“We are still in touching distance of Brimsdown (one point) but it is all well and good being in touching distance and having games (one) in hand but you’ve got to start getting points,” said Betts. “The next set of games is vital to how the season ends.”