Recently-appointed Liam Aves is desperate to get his Haverhill Rovers players out on the training pitch.

The former Coggeshall Town and AFC Sudbury coach was named as Marc Abbott’s replacement in the Rovers dugout back on October 24.

However, having had to oversee a run of three games in seven days, Aves is yet to have any significant time working with the squad.

Liam Aves has been unable to work with his players on the training pitch. Picture: Mark Westley

And he believes that has been a major factor in recent results, with last Wednesday’s 3-3 home draw against Ely City followed up by a pair of 2-1 defeats, to Woodbridge Town at home on Saturday and at Lakenheath on Tuesday.

“On my part the last couple of games have been frustrating because we should have taken something from them,” said the new boss.

“We’re working hard as an attacking force, creating chances and scoring goals, but it’s individual errors in defence that are costing us.

“We’re trying to take some of the pressure off the players by looking to get the ball into the opposition’s half quickly, but I think some are still caught in two minds.

“Marc liked to play out from the back but I want our defenders to do the basics. It’s not long ball, more about getting it forward quickly with purpose.

“It’s a training thing and that is what has been hard. We haven’t had a session yet and it’s tough to get the message across during a quick 10-minute chat before a game or at half-time.

“As soon as we can get out on the training pitch, hopefully we can get the players understanding what we’re looking for.

“If we were sitting in mid-table maybe we could let things develop a bit more and accept the odd mistake, but we’re second from bottom and we need to start picking up points.”

As well as working with the players he inherited, Aves has also added a handful of new players to the squad.

One of those is former Sudbury forward Freddie King, who opened his account for the club during Tuesday’s loss against Lakenheath.

The youngster is on dual registration terms from higher-league Coggeshall Town, but Aves is hopeful of having him available on a regular basis.

“Coggeshall want him to keep busy and getting minutes, so hopefully he’ll be around with us for a while,” added Aves.

“Everyone knows Fred’s qualities and I’m sure he’ll cause problems to other teams.”

And the ex-Cornard United manager is plotting further arrivals over the coming days.

He added: “I’ve been able to assess the squad during the three games and I think we still need to bring a couple more in.

“We’ve got some in mind and it will be players that know what I look for from my teams.”

The search for Aves’ first win in charge will continue on Saturday at Kirkley & Pakefield (3pm), with a first training session scheduled for the following Wednesday.

