Haverhill Rovers Ladies will use their upcoming cup fixtures as a way of preparation for next season.

With their league campaign having been scrapped due to the impact of Covid-19, Rovers have entered into a Champions League-style tournament, which has been organised by the Eastern Region Women’s Football League.

They played their first game on Sunday, winning 10-9 on penalties against Royston, while this coming Sunday sees them travel to East Bergholt in the second round of the Suffolk Women’s Cup.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies head coach Joe White

The competitive instinct within head coach Joe White and his players means they will want to win each encounter, but they will also use this period to try out new things with 2021/22 in mind.

“Every game we play in, no matter the competition, we want to be competitive,” said White. “We’ll play in the right way and try to pick up some wins.

“But it also gives us the chance to try out new things – see what works and what doesn’t.

“We’ll learn some things and that will hopefully help us to hit the ground running next season, when we want to be very competitive.”

