Last season’s leading goalscorer Tom Thulborn has opted to leave Haverhill Borough.

The striker found the net on 19 occasions for Borough in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last term – form that earned him a couple of end-of-season awards.

Manager Guy Habbin recently spoke of his desire to retain the youngster’s services for 2020/21, but he has instead decided to join fellow Step 6 outfit Lakenheath.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Framlingham Town..Pictured: Tom Thulborn (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (40826207)

While disappointed to lose such an asset there is no animosity from Habbin, who expects Thulborn to play at a higher level in the not too distant future.

“Any side in our league is going to miss a player that scores as many goals as Tom did for us,” he said.

“I’ve known Tom a long time. He played for me at Cambridge City Under-18s and I know he is an ambitious lad.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ..... (40703660)

“He will go beyond Step 6 in the future, I am confident of that. It will not be too long before he is playing at Step 5 and maybe even Step 4 in the future.

“It doesn’t matter where he has moved to – the only time that matters are the two games he’ll play against us.

“He’s a good player, a hard working lad and he has a great attitude. We’ve still got a good relationship with Tom and we wish him all the best.”

In terms of replacing Thulborn, the Borough boss has a few irons in the fire and while nothing is imminent, he is hopeful of having a new forward onboard soon.

“You always hear what is going on in non-league football and so it would have been naive of us to not be exploring other avenues while Tom was deciding what to do,” he added.

“We have a couple of possibilities – players that have played at a good standard. Nothing is close yet but hopefully we will have something to announcesoon.”

As for Thulborn himself, he has admitted leaving Borough was a tough decision to make.

“It was really hard (to leave),” said the former Ely City frontman.

“At the end of last season I didn’t expect this to happen because I was very happy at Borough.

“But I want to play as high as I can and Lakenheath want to be winning the league this coming season – that was a big attraction.

“I did pre-season with both clubs because I was torn about what to do, but this feels like the right time to make a move.”

And in a further blow to Borough, it was announced on Tuesday evening that captain Ryan Phillips has also decided to switch to Lakenheath.

Last season saw Phillips rack up his 100th appearance in a Borough shirt.

