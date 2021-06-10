They may have opened up a healthy lead at the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League summit, but nobody with Sawston & Babraham connections is getting carried away.

Saturday’s 90-run home victory at the expense of Mildenhall has seen the Rams go 37 points clear, with eight of 22 match weekends elapsed.

What’s more, their three most recent victories have come against the other teams that currently make up the division’s top four.

Sawston & Babraham have made a blistering start to the new season, but nobody at the club is getting carried away. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, despite the cushion, captain Dan Heath has stressed that his side cannot afford to take their eye off the ball.

“It’s still incredibly early on and so much can change,” said the wicket-keeper.

“Every team can beat every team in this division and every team has more than one match winner.

“We might have won all of the games we’ve played, but a couple of them could have gone either way.

“It’s a cliché, but we have to take it game by game. We are delighted with the start but one slip-up and the lead we’ve got will diminish pretty quickly.”

It has been very much a collective effort so far by the Spicers Sports Ground-based outfit.

Mark Smith is currently the league’s leading wicket taker with 21, while Heath himself has impressed behind the stumps, taking more catches (16) than anyone else. And while they do not have a batsman leading the charts, Callum Guest (240) and Matthew Hague (225) both occupy positions within the top 10.

“That (everyone contributing) is probably the main thing behind why we’ve started so well,” added Heath.

“We’ve not lost any players over the last three years, we’ve only added to the squad.

“It means I’m lucky enough to be able to call upon 14 or 15 players who are very good Premier League players. If we lose a player one week, the replacement isn’t making us weaker.

“Every player has stood up at one point or another and that’s very pleasing as a captain.”

And it’s not just the first team that are enjoying a positive 2021 campaign. Sawston & Babraham’s second side are first in their division, while the thirds are just a point off the top. The fourth team are fourth, but within striking distance of the top two.

“I think it goes hand in hand,” said Heath. “It’s rare for the first team to be doing well and not the rest of the teams. If one side is strong, all of them are strong.

“We’ve been able to get the balance right in each of the teams and all of them want to be successful.

“We all enjoy it as well and that makes a big difference. It’s a great place to be at the moment.”

The first team will look to tighten their grip on top spot on Saturday when they make the short trip to face a ninth-placed Cambridge outfit (11am).

