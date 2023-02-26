Callum Lewis is excited to be back at Haverhill Cricket Club and to make his senior debut for the club where he progressed through the youth ranks.

The all-rounder was unveiled last week as Haverhill’s second new signing ahead of the 2023 season, following the return of former player Dan Poole in November.

After spending the best part of 10 years at Helions Bumpstead, Lewis made the move up to the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship with Coggeshall Town in 2021.

Callum Lewis is Haverhill Cricket Club’s second new signing for the 2023 season

He featured for the Essex club’s first and second teams last term, with Coggeshall’s top side finishing second in Division One, and the second string winning the Division Four title.

Lewis said: “I played all of my juniors from under-11s right the way through to under-16s with Haverhill.

“I had Adam Dellar as my coach and played a few Sunday games for them and then went off to play village cricket with Helions Bumpstead.

“I live in Haverhill and it’s a lot closer for me and a lot easier. I’ve got a young family and the club itself is very family orientated.

“They want to get them involved and make everyone welcome. There’s a big garden for people to come and watch on Saturday afternoons and that’s quite appealing.

“Obviously there’s different challenges that come between Coggeshall and Haverhill, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.

“I’m just really looking forward to getting going this season and hopefully I can make a difference in the moments that I’m needed.”

Haverhill are preparing for their second consecutive campaign in Division Two, having been relegated from Division One two years ago, before finishing in seventh place in their first season back in the second tier in 2022.

Lewis hopes his experience of playing at both a higher and lower level will stand him in good stead at Manor Road, especially in the key moments of games in which he feels he can thrive in.

“As an all-rounder I aim to make a difference in them big moments of games,” he said. “I quite like going away and trying different things to swing it our way.

“I generally bat at five, six or seven and I like to bowl in the death overs at the end when the pressure’s on.

“I’ve been to training and met a few of the lads. A lot has changed since I used to come down as a kid to watch, but it’s good to see Dan Poole coming back and hopefully he can make a big difference to the side.

“I’ve known Ben (Wilkins, captain) since I was a junior. It’ll be good to meet a few more of the boys as we get closer to the season as well.”