Haverhill-based Liam Botten is perhaps best known locally for being the first-team captain of the town’s cricket club.

However, he is also taking great strides in the world of football officiating, so much so that he was recently the recipient of the Lever Burchell Bury St Edmunds Referee’s Association Referee of the Year award for the 2019/20 season.

The news came as a shock for Botten, who only took up the job in September 2018.

Liam Botten (second left) lines up ahead of a pre-season friendly between Newmarket Town and Felixstowe & Walton United in August 2020. Picture: Thomas Bradford

He has gone on to become a Level 6 qualified referee, which allows him to be the man in the middle during Cambridgeshire County League fixtures.

He also runs the line in Thurlow Nunn League fixtures, just as he did on Saturday when Cornard United played host to Fakenham Town.

“There are more than 40 members of the association so it was a bit of shock to win the award,” said Botten, who in his playing days turned out for the likes of West Wratting and Haverhill Rovers Reserves.

“It’s a committee decision and they make it from the feedback they receive from clubs and leagues.

“When I got to 30 I wasn’t enjoying playing any more but I really wanted to stay involved with the game.

“The opportunity came up via the Cambridgeshire FA initially and I decided to give it a go.

“Looking back I wished I’d done it sooner because I love doing it. I’ve only missed a couple of Saturdays since I started.

“I know people think there is a lot of abuse with the job but the way I see it is if you are good at what you do and you conduct yourself in the right way, then you’ll be fine.

“Being an official has also allowed me to go to grounds, matches and levels I could never dreamed of playing in.”

With regards to the future, Botten is keen to go as high as possible.

Being in his early 30s, rising through the ranks as a referee may be tricky but there is potentially scope as an assistant.

“I’m currently part of the Suffolk Core Programme and that means I am working with a coach who watches my games and helps to improve me,” he added.

“I aim to go as high as I can. Matt Morrison (fellow Bury RA) member is a referee’s assistant in the National League and I’d love to think I can get there.

“It may have passed me by as a referee but to be in the National League as an assistant would be amazing.”