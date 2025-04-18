Captain Ben Wilkins is hopeful that the return of a number of familiar faces will help to inspire Haverhill towards a more enjoyable 2025 campaign.

Following their relegation down to Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championships in 2021, it has been a tough period for the Manor Road-based outfit.

They finished seventh in 2022, while the 2023 and 2024 seasons have concluded with a pair of 10th-placed finishes – one position above the drop zone.

Adam Dellar is among the batch of arrivals at Haverhill Cricket Club. Picture: Mecha Morton

And in a bid to reverse those fortunes, Wilkins’ squad has been bolstered by six locally-based players. Adam Dellar, Dan Poole, Anthony Phillips and Will Bailey have all returned to the club, while Nick Griggs and Marc Pearson have made the switch from Sawston & Babraham II.

“The majority of those in the squad this year live in Haverhill or just outside,” explained Wilkins.

“The club is in a great place off the pitch at the moment and we’re trying to build a real family feel to it.

“Socially we’re a tight group but it’s not only about that, this boosts our chances of winning matches.

“When you’re close as a team, you stick together and sometimes that can be worth an extra 10 per cent in those tight matches."

And with a lot more experience now in the ranks, Wilkins is clear on what Haverhill’s target is this term.

He added: “When you look at the players that have come in and the ones we still have at the club, we’ll be looking at around the top five.

“We’ve had quite a young side in recent years and we’ve definitely lacked that in-game experience.

“At times we’ve been naive and that has cost us at crucial moments, but our experience levels have definitely risen and you’d expect that to make a difference.

“The six players that have come in could probably all play in the league above and be comfortable.

“Who knows what can happen if we were to start well and get on a roll, but our base aim will be the top five.”

Haverhill will begin the new season on home soil tomorrow when they welcome Felixstowe & Corinthians (12.30pm).