The locations for the ŠKODA Queen of the Mountains climbs have been announced for stage six of the 2021 Women's Tour, which will visit Suffolk later this year.

The sixth and final stage of the UK's most prestigious women's cycle race will begin on the High Street in Haverhill on Saturday, October 9, before finishing in Felixstowe.

Riders from twelve of the top 15 teams will complete a 155-kilometre route of the county, passing through Clare, Sudbury, Stowmarket and Wickham Market.

The Women's Tour in Framlingham. PICTURE: Mecha Morton.

Riders will have to tackle Skates Hill, which averages a 5.5% gradient of just over 500 metres into Glemsford for the first ŠKODA Queen of the Mountains climb.

The final climb of the tour will be in Clopton, a 113 kilometres after the start of the final stage.

The stage will also have two sprints during the race, and will have bonus points up for grabs. This could help decide the overall champion.

The first sprint will take place in Long Melford, which has been a popular location for sprints in previous years. Needham Market will host the second sprint midway through the race.

Cllr Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Public Protection, said: “It’s exciting to have the Sprint and Queen of the Mountains Climb locations confirmed, which should make for a thrilling and challenging final stage of this year’s race here in Suffolk.

“It’s great that these competitive sections will be spread out across the county, giving spectators across Suffolk the opportunity to cheer on some of the World’s top female riders.”

Race Director Mick Bennett, said: “It is great to publish the details of the Sprints and ŠKODA Queen of the Mountains for the Suffolk stage to complete all of the key information about the route. We well know how important the bonus seconds at the Sprints can be so these two locations will be ones to watch if things are tight in the overall standings going into Stage Six.”

