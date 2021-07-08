Having had the time to weigh things up during the recent two pandemic-impacted seasons, Ryan Swallow came to the conclusion that the time was right for him to leave Haverhill Borough.

The long-serving midfielder joined Borough back in 2015 after spells with the likes of Long Melford and Haverhill Rovers.

He was a key component in the promotion-winning campaign of 2016/17, and in 2019 became the first player in the club’s history to rack up 200 appearances.

Ryan Swallow has opted to join Newmarket Town

But at the age of 27, Swallow has opted for a new challenge, linking up with former Rovers manager Michael Shinn at Newmarket Town.

“I’ve always been happy to stay at Borough. It’s local to me for training and home games, and to be honest I’ve not had that many opportunities to leave,” he said.

“We’ve had different managers and players come in and at times it’s been tough. I didn’t feel like I owed anybody anything, but at the same time I wanted to stay at help to try steady things.

The midfielder linked up with Borough in 2015. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’ve always been happy at the club and got on with everyone.

“But with the last two seasons being cut short, it’s given me some time to think and reflect.

“We had two fantastic years at Borough when we won cups and promotion. It was a good group of lads who I am still mates with now.

“I’ve not had that sort of success for some time now and you don’t play forever. I’m not saying I’m thinking about quitting, but you never what is going to happen. It just felt like the right time to move on.

Swallow scored a number of important goals for the Blues. Picture: Mecha Morton

“A couple of options come up but after speaking to Shinny and having a look around the place at Newmarket, it was too difficult to turn down.”

Swallow is leaving behind a club currently shrouded in uncertainty.

Guy Habbin left his post as manager on May 21 following Borough’s lateral switch to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South as part of the FA’s restructure of non-league football, and as yet no replacement has been confirmed.

It would appear to be a tricky period, but Swallow is hoping they can come out the other side.

Michael Shinn previously managed Swallow at Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

“I’ll always have a connection and ties with the club,” he added. “Guy was building something with a base of players that he knew, and to have that taken away has made it difficult.

“I’m not too sure what is going on but they are back training and have some friendlies lined up.

“It’s tough at the moment but hopefully they’ll get back on their feet.”

In contrast, his new club look set to have a bright campaign in the Premier Division.

As well as Swallow, Histon’s defensive duo of Max York and James Chivers have been recruited, while striker James Hall is also on Shinn’s radar.

“I’ve played in the league below for some time but I did make that step up with Borough for a season and I don’t doubt my ability,” he said.

“Playing with better players is only going to help, so it is down to me to work hard and make sure I’m in the team.

“To be challenging for trophies was one the main reasons for leaving and I think I can get that at Newmarket.

“There was already a good squad and now it’s been strengthened by the signings. I’m sure we’ll have a good season.”

