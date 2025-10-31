Haverhill Borough boss Harry Zachariou doesn’t think his team are doing a lot wrong despite another narrow defeat last weekend.

Borough were beaten 1-0 at Halesworth Town in the Suffolk Senior Cup despite plenty of goalscoring opportunities and a ‘goal that never was’.

Haverhill Borough manager Harry Zachariou Picture: Mark Bullimore

Commenting on last weekend’s loss, Zachariou said: “Every game we’ve played this season has been close apart from one, which was Holland. I thought they were better than us, but every other one, we could have walked away with a win.

“We had the better chances [last Saturday], should have gone 1-0 up, but didn’t. They got one chance to score and held on for dear life.

“When you hit the inside of the post, the ball goes over the line by about six inches, but the linesman didn’t see it and you lose the game, that’s where we’re at this season.

“We’re knocking on the door continuously and we’re just not getting over the line. If we weren’t creating chances, if we weren’t dominating games, I’d be worried but we’re dominating games, we are creating chances.

“So, apart from shooting practice, I don’t know what more there is we could do as a coaching staff and the team.”

Experienced striker Kade Ivatt has recently been added to the squad while fellow forward Brandon McKay has departed.

“I do believe we’ve got the goals in the team,” said the manager.

“Kade looks sharp up front. He wins headers, the ball sticks up front, now we’ve just got to get the boys behind him to work on that and get him into opportunities in that box where he can score.

“I’m not worried about scoring. It’s just probably getting that first goal, getting over the line, then moving forward.

“The team’s playing so well and doing so many good things, but unfortunately, we’re coming off the back end of 1-0 losses away from games where anything less than a draw is harsh.”

With the majority of the team made up of under-18s, who are flying high in their own midweek youth league, Zachariou isn’t worried about confidence being a factor.

He said: “They’re a young group, mostly, there’s good camaraderie and they’ve won seven out of seven [ahead of Thursday’s game at St Neots Town]. The boys are scoring, enjoying it. So there’s no stress for them.”

Borough ended the weekend sitting 14th in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, but it remains tight, and a couple of wins would propel them up nearer the top.

They travel to Needham Market Reserves this Saturday before a home game against Gorleston Reserves, two teams who are in and around them.

Zachariou said: “In this league, as it stands at the moment, if you get two or three wins, you get seven points out of nine, I think that could put you in the top seven.

“There’s not a lot in it. Every game is winnable, home or away.

"We lost to Wroxham away, and their manager said, ‘I’m really sorry about that, how did you not win that game?’

“When a manager’s shaking your hand and telling you that, and then you’re playing teams where their man-of-the-match is the goalkeeper, you’re doing the right things.

“Losing on Saturday wouldn’t shock me but it wouldn’t shock me if we won six in a row either.”