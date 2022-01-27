Liam Aves says he has been able to draw out plenty of positives from Haverhill Rovers’ run of defeats and is convinced it is only a matter of time before their precarious league position improves.

They go into Saturday’s home game with sixth-placed Walsham-le-Willows (3pm) as one of three teams hovering a point above the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division’s relegation zone.

Long Melford also hold two games in hand on them but have been unable to take full advantage of Rovers’ trio of defeats, the latest of which came in a 2-1 scoreline at in-form Whitton United on Saturday.

Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves (right) alongside his brother and assistant Callum have seen plenty of positives in their run of defeats. Picture: Mecha Morton

And the close nature of their recent losses, also incorporationg home games against Gorleston (1-0) and seventh-placed March Town United (2-0) has given him plenty of belief in the side soon turning things around.

“We knew going into the last three games they were going to be tough,” he said.

“You’ve got a Whitton side who are on the up, winning their last four games on the bounce and have added a lot of players from the level above over the last couple of months.

Tom Stoker is Rovers' current top scorer with five goals. Picture: Mark Westley

“You’ve got Gorleston who are top and fighting to win the league and you’ve got March who have been on an unbeaten run of nine or 10.

“When you are a side that are newly-formed, like we are, to be as competitive as we were to make the games as close as they were, was actually a positive for me.

“In a way you don’t expect to get anything from those games but you learn so much from them.

“We’ve learnt areas what we need to work on as a team to galvanise ourselves to be a side like those teams we have played.

Josh Lee (second from right) was among Haverhill Rovers’ new signings in the summer but is now available full-time to help boost their quest survival. Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC

“There are loads of positives - we probably haven’t played as well as we have done over the last few games in the previous games that we’ve won.”

Josh Lee’s 23rd minute penalty had replied to Miles Powell’’s 12th-minute opener on Saturday but Liam Wales scored early in the second half for what proved to be the match-winner.

It was the second game in a row former Brantham Athletic and Felixstowe & Walton United attacker Lee had started, having become freed up from university commitments since the turn of the year.

And having taken his tally to four goals in 14 appearances (11 starts) since signing in the summer – one behind top scorer Tom Stoker – Aves is hoping he can help push them on in a key area of the field.

“It was really good to see Josh Lee get a goal on Saturday,” he said. “He looked to be on top of his game and the goal should help him on his way.”

Assessing Saturday’s opponents Walsham-le-Willows, he said: “It is going to be another tough game against Walsham, they’re another side right up there in the thick of things,

“It is another one for us to put into practice what we have worked on.”

The game is set to come too early for full-back Alfie Carroll but otherwise Aves is pleased to have a fully fit squad, including central midfielder Louis Blair.

Of the player signed from Basildon United just before Christmas, he said: “He has had a torrid time with injuries and Covid but getting him back in the fold is a big positive for us, along with Jake Banyard.

“Louis came on for 25-30 minutes on Saturday and showed that bit of quality and we are excited about him coming back.”