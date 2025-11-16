West Suffolk Swimming Club’s Mark Holmes has returned triumphant from the eighth Open European Down Syndrome Championships in Albufeira, Portugal, bringing home four medals and a new world record.

Haverhill’s Holmes, who is an experienced and popular Team GB swimmer at both European and World events, had the honour of being chosen as his country’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony for the Championships.

And the 42-year-old followed that up by excelling in the pool, claiming a compelling gold in the 100m backstroke, beating a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old into second and third place respectively in a final in which the average age of the competition was 26 years.

Mark Holmes impressed at the recent event in Portugal

In doing so, Holmes bettered his own world record, which he set at the ninth World Down Syndrome Championships in Nova Scotia, Canada, in 2018.

In the individual competition, Holmes also won bronzes in the 50m backstroke and the 200m backstroke.

Holmes’ prowess at the backstroke also saw him selected to swim that leg in the 4x50m medley relay, with the GB quartet taking a splendid silver medal, while he was just outside of the medals in fourth place in the 100m individual medley final.