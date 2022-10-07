Abbie McGuinness feels like it is all coming together for her after landing her first race win in the BMW Mini class of the BTRDA Clubman’s Rallycross Championship.

The Haverhill driver was victorious in the first of two races held in the championship’s penultimate round at Pembrey, a result which leaves her in real contention for the class title.

Despite a clutch failure costing her chances of a similar result in the second race of the weekend, the 19-year-old trails class leader Andrew Hawkes by just 13 points with one round of the season to go.

Haverhill driver Abbie McGuinness recently won her first race in the BMW Mini class of the BTRDA Clubman's Rallycross Championship Picture: Contributed

“We’ve been so close to it (a first win), finishing second, second and second,” McGuinness said.

“I’ve been racing rallycross since 2019. I was in the juniors and had a couple of wins in the juniors.

“I had a year out because of Covid and then moved up to the BMW Mini class where it’s all grown men really who are more experienced.

“I’ve been in the lead a couple of times in races and lost it due to mechanical issues.

“I had a big crash last year and my confidence wasn’t where it should be. Now it’s all coming together and this year I’ve been in the top three for all but two rounds.

“When it all came together it was a great feeling, because we’re a family-run team.

“My dad is the main man. It wouldn’t be possible without him.”

The season concludes at Knockhill on Sunday, October 23.

Anyone interested in sponsoring McGuinness should email guinnessjnr514614@gmail.com