Lee Miller believes West Wratting have what it takes to complete an early-season double over their nearest title rivals Cambridge University Press this weekend.

The top two sides in the Cambridgeshire County League CSI Premier Division face off at the Cass Centre on Saturday (2pm), with visitors Wratting seven points clear at the summit.

Last weekend, Press slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Huntingdon United, while Wratting came from a goal behind to draw 1-1 at home with Hemingfords United, as both sides dropped points last time out.

Lee Miller's West Wratting face a top-of-the-table clash with Cambridge University Press this weekend Picture: Mark Westley

Miller’s men are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions and beat Press 1-0 in the reverse fixture at Bull Lane back in September, but Saturday’s hosts have yet to taste defeat at home this season.

“They will be massively up for it,” the Wratting manager Miller said.

“They’re a good side and one of the best footballing sides in the league.

“We fully respect them. It will be a tough game for us, but we’ll go there with the intention of winning and we believe we can get the job done.

“For the neutral it will be quite an exciting game to watch. It will be very competitive.

“They’ve got a lot of threats all over the pitch, as we have as well, and I think they will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can go into Christmas top of the table and then really kick on from January onwards and see where it takes us.”

Ryan Potts fired Hemingfords into the lead at Bull Lane on Saturday, before Finlay Fletcher equalised in the second half to continue Wratting’s unbeaten streak.

“Saturday was really frustrating,” Miller admitted. “We missed a one-on-one, a two-on-one, an open goal and a penalty in the 92nd minute. It felt like a defeat.

“We’re very aware we’re not going to win every game, but it was just frustrating the manner in which we didn’t win on Saturday. We had enough chances, but credit to Hemingfords, they’re a tough side this year and they’ll be up there.

“There’s a long way to go, but it’s exciting. We’ve still got some tough fixtures up until Christmas with Press and then the following week Newmarket away.

“They’ve got such a good support system with the first team, reserves and under-18s and have so many good young players.

“They’re causing upsets now most weeks and on the 3G it will be a challenge for us.”

Up into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Haverhill Rovers return to action with a trip to Ipswich Wanderers this Saturday (3pm).

Marc Benterman’s side were without a game last weekend but remain three points adrift at the bottom and seven points off of safety after Whitton United and Kirkley & Pakefield both lost on Saturday.

Haverhill Borough’s scheduled clash with Debenham LC on Saturday was called off after their opponents could not field a side.

The First Division North contest was postponed on the day before the game with a new date to be confirmed in due course.

Darryl Tate’s men are set to be on the road this weekend when they travel to Harwich & Parkeston on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, Borough have been drawn away to Halesworth Town in the quarter-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.