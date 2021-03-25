It may now be West Wratting’s only chance of ending a promising campaign with some silverware, but Lee Miller feels the taking part in their league’s cup replacement competition is the most important thing.

The village side are set to be reunited after lockdown at training on Tuesday ahead of building up to competing in the Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup, due to kick off on April 10.

Wratts were top of the Cambridge County League’s Kershaw Premier division after nine games when the third Covid-19 national lockdown ended up seeing a second successive campaign scrapped.

Danny Hill in action for West Wratting in last season's Kershaw Premier Cup Final against Cherry Hinton Picture: Mark Bullimore

Despite having a chance to return to games for a couple of months now, having last played on October 31’s 6-2 win at Fulbourn Institute, Miller was totally supportive of the null and void decision.

“It was absolutely the right decision, it was a no-brainer for me,” said the manager. “I have had numerous people say you must be frustrated but I’m not really, there was a long way to go and it was the right decision.

“Listen, it was almost impossible to finish all those games as you would be asking players to finish work early to go to two games a week.”

Lee Miller is looking forward to seeing his West Wratting players back together after such a long absence Picture: Richard Marsham

With teams invited to an optional replacement cup competition, which the league are running across three levels; Senior, Intermediate and Junior, there was a unanimous response to Wratts’ participation.

“I was quite relaxed about it in terms of whether we play or not as for me it was all about the lads and what they wanted to do and they were all very keen,” revealed Miller.

“It is like another pre-season tournament. We are looking forward to getting back to one step towards normality and the most important thing is the boys getting back together again.

“We will try and win it as we try to win every game we play.

West Wratting captain Mark Lovell, who recently underwent surgery for a burst appendix, is the only squad member not set to be involved in their cup competition return from lockdown Picture: Mark Bullimore

“If we win it great but that was not our primary reason for entering the competition. The boys need to get together, do some training and play a few games.”

With a Champions League style format, Wratting found out on Friday they will be vying against six other local sides for Group E’s one automatic spot in the quarter-finals, with the two best runners-up also progressing through.

Divisional rivals and Miller’s former club Linton Granta are in their group alongside lower-league outfits Isleham United, Hundon (both Senior A), Fordham, Newmarket Town Reserves and Lakenheath Reserves (all Senior B).

Wratting are set to kick off at Fordham on April 10 (3pm) before hosting Newmarket Town Reserves on Tuesday, April 20 (6.15pm). But captain Mark Lovell will not be involved as he recovers from surgery on his burst appendix.

In the Junior Cup, Haverhill Town Blue, Thurlow, Kedington, Clare Town Reserves and Hundon Reserves are all in Group G.

