Postman Lee Miller has spent lockdown literally rushed off his feet. But with games now set to return a week on Saturday, he cannot wait to get back to delivering on his promise to wrap up a Kershaw Premier title at West Wratting.

Ironically, he left the club his family are embedded within to join Linton Granta the season Wratts last carried off the title, in 2016/17.

But after stepping up into the manager’s role at Granta the following campaign he came so close to getting his hands on the Step 7 prize himself.

West Wratting boss Lee Miller cannot wait to get back to swapping his post round in Cambridge for football again on SaturdaysPicture: Richard Marsham

Linton were 11 points clear at Christmas, albeit with games in hand, before an unbelievable run saw Shelford sneak past them.

After fading away to disappointingly lie seventh in the abandoned last season, following his move back to Wratting, his side are currently five points clear at the summit after their nine games.

Their return from lockdown is set to provide an acid test of their title credentials though with second-placed Eynesbury United (away, December 5) and third-placed Shelford (home, December 19), both five points adrift with two games in hand, their next opponents.

Mark Lovell, pictured celebrating for Newmarket Town last season, is West Wratting's club captain and the top goalscorer in the divisionPicture: Mark Westley

“They are big games,” said manager Miller, “but I am not going to emphasize how tough next Saturday is going to be as they are all tough when you are trying to win the league.”

And there is no doubt he is determined not to let history repeat itself with the title chase.

“Last year I turned up and I got carried away with coming back to Wratting and being more excited than anything,” he said.

“I did not put my own culture in place and I have learned a bit from that.

Sam Holmes (left) has played a key role in West Wratting's early season form since the ex-Haverhill Rovers captain moved to the club over the summer Picture: Richard Marsham

“Although we started really well it went a bit flat and I have to take responsibility for that.

“I made it very clear to the boys this year I want to make a new culture built on hard work and commitment.

“To be fair, the boys have all bought into that culture and I cannot speak highly enough of them.”

Wratting have lost one game so far, a 2-1 defeat at Linton Granta on September 19. But since then they have gone on a six-game winning streak, signing off before the break with a 6-2 victory at basement side Fulbourn Institute.

“Maybe that (defeat) was what we needed; a bit of a reality check that if we do not turn up that will happen,” said Miller.

Former Haverhill Rovers, Soham Town Rangers and Newmarket Town frontman Mark Lovell currently leads the division’s goal charts with nine from nine outings.

“He joined right at the end of last season but just a couple of games in he rolled his ankle,” said Miller.

“He came back this year and we made him the new club captain and he has been great; I cannot speak highly enough of him.”

Former Rovers captain Sam Holmes came in over the summer to be a new marshal of their defence who has also earned big praise from his boss while former New Croft team-mate Perry Moody was a recent addition.

And Miller is confident his squad’s fitness levels can give them the edge in their tough-looking return with personal trainer Callum Slater, who along with Cody Frazier forms his management team, having put together programmes and hosted video classes.

Promotion is not on the cards at Wratting though, Miller confirmed, with their facilities, playing on the village’s recreation ground, not able to meet the required standards.

