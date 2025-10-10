Manager Ben Cowling was left with all sorts of emotions after Haverhill Rovers’ 2-2 draw with Thetford Town last weekend.

For 45 minutes, Cowling was delighted with the way that his side acquitted themselves. They went into the break two goals up thanks to efforts from James Seymour and Tom Thulborn, with Cowling believing that it was a performance worthy of a greater winning margin.

But the visitors rallied after the restart, and despite being reduced to 10 men, they levelled up the scoreline and will have come away from The New Croft feeling like they could have won the contest.

Haverhill Rovers celebrate one of their two goals against Thetford Picture: Richard Marsham

And for good measure, Cowling had to be stretchered from his technical area with a damaged hip late on after an accidental collision with Thetford striker George Diggens, who was trying to keep the ball in play.

On that particular incident, Cowling said: “It was completely accidental. George Diggens is trying to keep the ball in play and has slid through the technical area – it’s one of those things.

“It’s knocked my hip out and dislocated it, then it’s popped back in. It was a definitely a painful one.”

The fact that his side had also squandered two points will also have done little to ease the pain, although on the balance of play, Cowling conceded that a draw was probably a fair outcome.

He added: “If you’d said at half-time we’d draw the game 2-2 I would have seen it as dropped points, but after the second half you’d probably say it’s a good point.

“The weather conditions definitely played a big part. We had the wind with us first half and for 25 or 30 minutes I thought we were sensational.

“They couldn’t get out, our press was superb and the only negative was we didn’t get that third goal – if we had I think that would have ended it.

“But obviously we changed ends at half-time and Thetford have got some real quality players like Cameron King. The movement in their forward line is sharp and they caused us a lot of problems.

“Overall I think both sides will have come away from it thinking they could have won it, and for us there has to be a little bit of disappointment we haven’t got the job done from the position we were in.

“But it’s a point against a really good team. It was two very good teams and it’s the sort of game the club has missed over the last couple of years being in the First Division.

“These are the types of games you want to be playing in each week.”

Rovers face another test tomorrow when they head to Great Yarmouth Town (3pm).

Like Cowling’s side, the Bloaters have picked up 17 points so far this term, although they have played two games more.

However, they have showcased their capabilities with wins over leaders Soham Town Rangers and second-placed Fakenham Town, as well as Thetford.

“Firstly it’s a long way for us to travel and those types of games are never easy,” said Cowling. “It can be a difficult surface over there and with the running track around the pitch, it’s always a strange dynamic.

“And then you’ve got to factor in the fact that they’re a really good team with good players.

“They’ve beaten the likes of Thetford and Soham, so it’s not an easy place to go and get points, but at the same time that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

After getting a run out for the reserves , Reece Clarke should return to the Rovers squad following injury. However, both Ryan Taylor and Casey Phillips have suffered slight setbacks in their comebacks from injury, while Luke Lindsay is likely to miss out after picking up a thigh problem against Thetford.