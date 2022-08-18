Liam Aves is delighted to have brought Perry Moody back to Haverhill Rovers and believes he can have a big impact on his squad in a player-assistant manager role.

The central defender or midfielder is a well known figure at The New Croft having spent much of his senior career at his hometown club, having first joined as an 18-year-old.

But the now 28-year-old is set to add some higher-league experience after signing from St Neots Town in a dual role that Aves believes will be beneficial on several levels.

Perry Moody, pictured after making his return to Haverhill Rovers ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, has joined as player-assistant manager

“He is a local legend really and he is coming on board as a player-assistant manager,” he said.

“He will bring that next level of quality to the squad in terms of his experience being involved and winning at Step 4 level and I’m hoping he is going to be able to impart some of his wisdom on the squad going forward.

“I have been looking to bring in a player-assistant for quite a while as I like the idea of having that on-pitch perspective and someone who can get involved in the details more when they are on the pitch.

Perry Moody pictured after re-signing for Haverhill Rovers in the summer of 2018

“It is something Perry can do really well as he plays in defender and midfield.”

He added: “He is a local lad and probably one of the best players in the Haverhill area so it was something I was really keen to do as soon as he came available.

“With the Haverhill Borough boys that are stepping up from our under-18s it gives them something to aspire to seeing him at the club.”

Moody, who is currently injured, was given a watching brief to familiarise himself with the team in the 4-2 defeat at Mildenhall Town on Saturday, but has already begun to make his presence felt.

It comes as Aves’ brother Callum has had to step back from assisting him due to family commitments, though he is still helping out at as many games as he can along with doing video analysis and player recruitment.

Moody adds to a new-look backroom team for Aves that includes fellow new addition Rhys Shulver, also a former Rovers player who is local to the area.

“Perry said a few bits on Saturday and it is clear to see already that his experience at the level is going to be good for the lads and also good for myself and Rhys to go along with (Ryan) Weaver (club captain),” said Aves.

“It shows what I am trying to do in building that local home connection because it means so much to the local players.”

Rovers make the trip to Lakenheath on Saturday still searching for their first win of the campaign in their fifth game (two cup). They are then back in Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division action again on Tuesday at Brantham Athletic (7.45pm).

Forward Josh Ambrose is back available this weekend along with Louie Brampton while Alfie Carroll and Jack Renwick are getting close to returning from their respective injuries.

* Haverhill Rovers Women get their Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North campaign under way at Fakenham Town on Sunday (2pm).

Laura Mills has signed for her hometown club Haverhill Rovers having been with MK Dons in the third tier Picture: Sean Doyle

Dylan Galea, a full-time Arsenal women’s academy coach, enters his first full season as manager very much targeting promotion to the Premier Division.

Stacey Roper will captain the side, which includes locally-based former National League player Laura Mills in the midfield after the 27-year-old left MK Dons.

Assistant coach David Payne, her former next door neighbour when she was a child, revealed he had only reached out to her to come and take a youth training session before she asked to join in with the seniors.

“We just thought it would be as an extra session but she came along and enjoyed it and it grew from there in she might dual sign to now she has exclusively signed for Haverhill,” he said. “She is a terrific person, an absolute fantastic footballer and it is not just about her ability in games, it is also the standards she brings to training as well.

“The whole group has just stepped up a whole level because her quality is self evident and it is inspiring.”