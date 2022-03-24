Liam Aves believes Haverhill Rovers have an extra weapon in their arsenal to help fire them on to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division safety.

After 12 appearances without a goal since being reunited with his former AFC Sudbury Reserves coach, striker Joe Morris was sent over to lower-league New Croft neighbours Haverhill Borough.

But following six appearances for the First Division South relegation battlers, in which he scored one goal, he was brought back by Aves ahead of Tuesday’s key home game with Whitton United.

Joe Morris breaks through to score against Whitton on Tuesday night. Picture: Mark Westley

The brother of Ipswich Town professional Ben Morris duly repaid his manager’s faith in starting him by laying on the first goal and scoring the third in the pleasing 3-1 home win over Whitton at The New Croft.

It was a result which lifted Rovers out of the drop zone for the first time since February 11, having seen them put back-to-back victories on the board for only the second time this season.

And Aves believes Morris, who scored six times in nine appearances for AFC Sudbury Reserves before Covid-19 curtailed the 2020/21 campaign, can play a key role in continuing their march towards survival.

Boss Liam Aves was pleased with the striker's all-round display. Picture: Mark Westley

“At the start of the season he came in with us at Rovers and to be honest with you he could not find the target, he struggled for confidence,” said Aves. “So we took the pressure off and sent him over with Borough for a while where we could watch his development.

“It was agreed we could take him back when we felt he had built his confidence back up.

“I know what a great player he is as I have worked with him before at Sudbury. Just before Covid he was very unlucky because he was knocking on the first-team door, and I know he can do things like that.”

Of the former Halstead Town player’s eye-catching Rovers return, having also featured as a central defender at the north Essex club, he said: “I am absolutely delighted for him, he deserves it.

“As a striker your biggest thing is your confidence and sometimes that goes but I am delighted he has plugged away and done really well.”

Assistant manager Callum Aves added: “It was such a shift and he did everything we asked him to do.”

Morris will be fighting with former AFC Sudbury team-mates Freddie King – who was away on Tuesday but back this weekend – and Jake Banyard for a starting spot in the weeks to come.

Rovers’ run of home games continues on Saturday with the visit of 14th-placed Lakenheath (3pm) with a three-point gap now established over Long Melford who do hold a game in hand.

“It is their job to come here and break us down and not get caught out,” said Aves.

“We believe in ourselves and I don’t see why we can’t get a result against them, being at home – especially seeing as we picked up a result against Mulbarton recently as well.”

He felt Tuesday’s win was further proof of the evolution of his squad.

“I think it just came through our maturity in terms of keeping our shape and our discipline and waiting for the opportunities,” he said.

“We have got the players in the team to be able to take those opportunities when they arrive.”

* Haverhill Rovers U18s head to Royston Town tonight (7.45pm) in a top two clash in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge division. Their hosts are second but level on points with them, albeit having played a game more.

Rovers’ game at Ely City last Thursday was postponed with a new date yet to be confirmed.