New Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Benterman hopes Saturday’s 1-0 win at Whitton United will help build some momentum in their relegation battle.

Ryan Weaver’s penalty sealed a first victory of the 2022/23 campaign for Rovers, closing the gap on second-bottom Whitton to three points as well as reducing the barrier to safety in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division to four points.

Having started the season with two draws and 12 defeats from their first 14 league games, it was a much-needed first win for Rovers as they look to avoid dropping out of the Thurlow Nunn League’s top flight.

Marc Benterman led Haverhill Rovers to victory in his first game in charge Picture: Al Pulford

“I’m delighted for the group and the players that had to go through the hardship of the last 10 weeks,” Benterman said.

“It was more like a cup final really. I thought if we’d have lost the game we’d be really cut adrift at the bottom.

“We’ve won the game and we’ve got a bit of momentum and a bit of belief. We’ve closed the gap to the safety line which we all want to achieve quite quickly.

“I thought we were outstanding on the day. We played on the front foot and took the game to them.

“We had nothing to lose but a lot to gain and I’m delighted to get that first win of the season.

“And to see the smiles on the faces of the committee members after as well. The decision they made (to bring me in as manager) didn’t go down too well, but it was proven right on Saturday.”

Benterman had inherited a Rovers squad which had been badly hit with injuries in recent weeks, but boosted his options with four new signings ahead of his first game in charge.

Samba Badjana, Harry Davison and Harvey Farmer all made their debuts, having signed on dual-registration terms from Chelmsford City, while Ethan Dosanjh was also among the starters, joining up from Hullbridge Sports.

“I can’t thank Mickey Spillane at Chelmsford enough,” Benterman said. “He’s helped us out and we’re giving exposure to Step 5 for these players.

“Two of them have made their first-team debuts for Chelmsford, in Samba and Harry.

“Harry is a cool, calm centre-half and Samba is like a Duracell bunny - he doesn’t stop running.

“Harvey is like a modern full-back and we loved him on Saturday.

“I said to the boys before the game ‘no club will doubt you if you put 100 per cent in’.

“The work-rate was phenomenal and I think we gave a little bit back to the fans on Saturday and to the boys that have been loyal here.

“We’re in a really good place at the moment. We enjoyed that moment on Saturday but we need to get back to hard work at training.

“We now move on as a collective group into Saturday against Soham (home, 3pm).”