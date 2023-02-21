The Haverhill Football Academy will bring Haverhill and its local community a full-time post-16 education and football programme from September this year.

A partnership has been announced between The New Croft Foundation and Haverhill Community Sixth Form (HC6) to deliver a unique programme that will allow students to combine a selection of A-Level and vocational courses, while also under taking a full-time football training programme led by UEA Licensed coaches at The New Croft facility next door.

Haverhill Football Academy will be available to both male and female students and will include training at the state-of-the-art 3G facilities, matchday preparation within the British college's leagues, and individual player analysis to support the continuous development of players.

Lois Balfour head of The New Croft Foundation (left) and Buster Maltby, head of Haverhill Community Sixth Form (right) have helped launch the Haverhill Footballl Academy

Students will also have the opportunity to attend tours across the UK and abroad and receive extra sports-specific qualifications and experiences for those wishing to pursue a career in sport.

Buster Maltby, head of Haverhill Community Sixth Form, said: “HC6 are delighted to partner with The New Croft Foundation to offer this unique opportunity to the local area.

"Not only will our students have superb educational provision with both A-Level and vocational courses, but also the access to outstanding football facilities, coaching provision and weekly fixtures.”

Lois Balfour, head of The New Croft Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be rolling out such a bespoke programme to both male and female students in Haverhill.

"With the current cost of living crisis, this programme will support families in the local area as they will no longer have to travel to gain these qualifications and experiences.

“The education provision, which is at the forefront of our programme, excites me as the level of teaching at Haverhill Community Sixth Form is fantastic.

"Combining this with a professional environment to deliver our football training programme will enable students to access a first-class course in Haverhill.”

Applications for Haverhill Football Academy are now open via this link: https://bit.ly/3EpVhBS

To stay up to date with the Haverhill Football Academy, please follow their social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) or alternatively, email info@thenewcroftfoundation.com for further information.