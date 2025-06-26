Haverhill Rovers manager Ben Cowling believes that his latest addition Tom Thulborn has all of the tools to be ‘one of the best players’ in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The speedy attacker is already well known to Cowling and Rovers’ first-team coach Tom Walker from their time working together at Lakenheath, where Thulborn’s performances earned him a move to higher-league Bury Town in late 2023.

However, Thulborn suffered a broken leg shortly after joining the Blues and having been unable to force his way back into a side that was destined for promotion, he ended the 2024/25 campaign with Mildenhall Town.

Tom Thulborn has agreed to sign for Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mecha Morton

But now the forward will be looking to lay down some roots at The New Croft after agreeing to be reunited with Cowling.

“Tom (Walker) and myself have worked with Tom before and we know how good he can be,” said Cowling, who has now added three players to his squad ahead of their return to Step 5 football.

“He was excellent for us at Lakenheath and he was definitely one of the first names on the list of players we wanted to speak to about coming in this summer.

The forward suffered a bad injury during his time at Bury Town. Picture: Mark Westley

“We know what he’s all about – he’s got pace, he’s a good finisher and his speed will drag us higher up the pitch. There’s not any defender at Step 5 that will want to face Tom – he’s definitely got everything to be one of the best players in the division.”

And Cowling is confident that his pre-existing positive relationship with Thulborn will help the frontman to produce the goods and put a challenging spell behind him.

The Rovers boss added: “It’s up to us to get Tom fit and firing.

“I don’t want to speak for Tom, but his confidence has probably taken a bit of a knock.

Tom Thulborn is Haverhill Rovers’ third signing of the summer. Picture: Richard Marsham

“He got himself feeling fit again last year but Bury are a really, really good side that went on to get promotion. At times you can find yourself squeezed out of successful teams through no fault of your own.

“He got some good game time at Mildenhall towards the end of the season but I think he was keen to get back to working with people that know how to get the best out of him.

“We know his game, we know what makes him tick and where his strengths are.

“I know he’s dropping down a level from Bury and Mildenhall, but I think Tom sees this as a great opportunity to kick on.”

Tom Walker (left) and Ben Cowling (right) know the forward well from their time together at Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Westley

Cowling also revealed that he is looking to make further additions to his squad, with potential recruits currently training with the squad.