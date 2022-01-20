Haverhill Rovers Ladies have made a positive start to life under Dylan Galea’s management.

The 27-year-old, who is also part of the coaching set-up at Arsenal Women’s Academy, is yet to oversee a defeat in 90 minutes from his three games in charge of Rovers.

The early signs are certainly positive, yet Galea has insisted there is no danger of anyone resting on their laurels.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies are unbeaten in 90 minutes under their new manager. Picture: Sean Doyle

He said: “I wanted to make the move into first-team football but throughout September and October the right job didn’t come up.

“I saw that Haverhill were looking in November and after chatting with Peter Betts, Kayleigh Steed and Ali Shulver, it was the right role for me.

“There is a lot more to the club than just football, it’s a real community-based organisation with so much potential.

Haverhill Rovers Ladies manager Dylan Galea has taken charge of three matches. Picture: Sean Doyle

“And I have to say I’ve been really proud of the players. The game before I came in we lost 8-0 but they’ve taken on board everything we want to do.

“We want to play attacking football and I’m really happy with the building blocks that are in place.

“We’re further ahead than we thought we would be, but the challenge is to keep on going and not standing still.

“It is all about working hard and continuing to improve as a group.”

The highlight of Galea’s short tenure so far was Sunday’s 3-0 Suffolk FA Women’s Cup quarter-final victory over Brett Vale.

A brace from Olivia Dunne – alongside Georgia England’s goal – sent Rovers through to the semi-final, with the draw being made this evening.

And while a lot of the new boss’ focus is on planning for next season, he is still keen to pick up some early silverware if possible.

“We’re preparing for next season in a lot of ways,” he added.

“But a major priority is the cup because now we’re in the semi-finals, it’s just 90 minutes away (from the final) and anything can happen.

“We were good at the weekend. We couldn’t hold on to a lead against Newmarket a couple of weeks ago because of fitness levels, but we did it this time.

“Now our upcoming games and training sessions will be working towards being prepared for the semi-final. We know it is going to be against good opposition but I believe we can get to the final.”

Rovers return to Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North action on Sunday at home against Wootton Blue Cross Lionesses (2pm).

* Galea is keen for potential new players to take part in training, with sessions taking place at The New Croft every Wednesday (7.30pm-9pm).