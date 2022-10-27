New manager Marc Benterman says he is excited by the challenge of steering Haverhill Rovers away from relegation in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The former Debenham LC and Halstead Town boss was unveiled as the new permanent manager at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft on Tuesday.

Benterman, who was in charge of higher-league Basildon United up until three weeks ago, takes over a Rovers side who sit bottom of the Premier Division with two points from 14 games.

Marc Benterman, seen here during his Debenham LC days, has been appointed as the new permanent manager at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Bullimore

Last Saturday’s 6-0 home defeat to Walsham-le-Willows left the club six points adrift at the bottom and still searching for their first win of the campaign.

Since finishing runners-up in the old First Division in 2007, Rovers have spent the last 15 years in the Thurlow Nunn League’s top flight, with Benterman now handed the task of ensuring that stay continues into next season.

“I watched the game on Saturday, so I’m not going in blind,” the new Rovers boss said.

“I spoke with the club and we had a long meeting last week and I love a challenge.

“I believe I can keep the club up. It’s an opportunity which I’m excited by and I’ve done it at a higher level before.

“I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity. The support from the club and outside has been fantastic and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone.

“The club have been unlucky with injuries and availability, so we have to recruit.

“We’re not recruiting players in just for the sake of it. It will be to better the group and we’re already working extremely hard behind the scenes to recruit certain players in.”

Peter Betts was in interim charge at Haverhill Rovers for the last two months Picture: Mark Westley

Rovers had been without a permanent manager since former boss Liam Aves’ departure in August, with Peter Betts stepping in to lead an interim management team.

During their spell in charge, Rovers picked up their first points of the season with draws at home to Harleston Town and Whitton United, but last weekend’s defeat to Walsham was a sixth defeat in a row for the Premier Division’s bottom side.

Benterman’s first game in charge will see his Rovers side visit Whitton on Saturday (3pm), in a meeting of the league’s current bottom two.

“I know it’s a huge task and it’s not going to be an easy task,” Benterman said.

“You need a certain style of football to get out of this situation.

“I said to the group the last six games they’ve conceded 34 goals and not scored at all.

Perry White (right), next to captain Ryan Weaver (left) was part of Haverhill Rovers' interim management team Picture: Mark Westley

“We need to make vast improvements and we need to do it quickly.

“Football is a results industry and on Saturday I could see the fans’ frustrations.

“This Saturday at Whitton we need to put in a performance for the fans to reward their loyalty.

“If we can get that first win we can then start looking up.

“Every game is going to be like a cup final. Whitton are in the bottom two as well, so we need to get that first win quickly.”