Anyone thinking they already knew who Haverhill Rovers would unveil as their new manager will almost certainly have been taken by surprise with the appointment of their former forward Ryan Gibbs as player-manager – and it’s set to be a real family affair.

The 20-something player, who has his own coaching business, working in and around schools in Suffolk, had been revealed by Long Melford manager David Hennessey as re-signing for The Villagers earlier this month.

But the elder brother of Norwich City midfielder Liam Gibbs has switched Stoneylands for The New Croft to re-join lower-level Thurlow Nunn League outfit Rovers, who have just been relegated from the Premier Division.

Ryan Gibbs was Long Melford’s leading scorer last season, and although he appeared on their retained list he will be player-manager with his former club Haverhill Rovers for 2023/24 Picture: Richard Marsham

And the well-travelled striker, who includes Needham Market, Bury Town, Walsham-le-Willows, Diss Town and Ely City among his former clubs has already made his first two signings on the day he was announced – his father Rob and younger brother Jordan.

With Gibbs wishing to continue playing a very active role on the pitch, the pair will form part of his dugout team to help guide things from the sidelines as they look to help Rovers bounce back from the First Division North at the first attempt.

It comes after Mark Benterman’s ugly exit from the club which SuffolkNews revealed earlier this week had come amid him believing the club had been undermining his position by talking to ‘other parties’.

Chairman Tony Jordan denied current club officials had spoken to other managers but said they had conversations with prospective committee members, following six of the eight walking out over differences of opinion, which included the subject of managers.

A club statement from Rovers posted earlier today read: “Ryan rejoins the Rovers as player/coach having spent time here as a striker between 2019 and 2021 when many fans were disappointed to see him leave, having scored eight goals from his 23 appearances.

“Since then he has appeared for Diss Town and then Ely City where he logged an impressive 24 goals from 27 games for the two clubs before joining his brother, Jordan, at Long Melford last season and netted 16 goals from his 25 appearances.

“Ryan’s scoring record speaks for itself and we’re sure fans will be glad to see his return to a Rovers shirt.

“This time, however, will be different as he joins alongside his brother Jordan and dad Rob, who will form part of his coaching team.”

Gibbs himself, thought to be Rovers’ youngest ever manager, tweeted: “Excited to started.”

Meanwhile, his former Melford manager Hennessey showed there were no hard feelings when he replied to Rovers’ announcement tweet with the comment: “You guys have got yourself a great little team there.

“Wish nothing but success to @RyanGibbs27 & @JordanG67117326 as they set out on this incredible journey.

“Best of luck and thank you for all your hard work at @Longmelfordfc.”