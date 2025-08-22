While there is plenty riding on this weekend’s game, Haverhill captain Ben Wilkins has insisted that there is ‘no extra pressure’ on his players.

Tomorrow, fourth-placed Haverhill will travel to face a Bury St Edmunds II outfit that currently occupy the second of two promotion places in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two standings.

And with just 11 points splitting the two sides, who are currently sandwiching third-placed Sudbury II, the outcome of the contest at The Victory Ground could have a defining impact on the promotion race.

Ben Wilkins and his Haverhill side will travel to face Bury St Edmunds II in a promotion clash this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

But with Haverhill having only targeted a top half finish after several campaigns of toil, Wilkins has stressed that the expectation levels remain steady.

“It’s been a great season and I’d definitely say that we’ve exceeded expectations,” he said.

“We were looking to finish just inside the top half at the start of the season so to be in fourth place with four games to go, that’s a tremendous achievement.

“Of course if we have aspirations of going up to Division One next season then it looks like we might need to get a good result at the weekend because after that we have games against teams below us.

“So we’ll be trying to get the best result out of it, but there is no extra pressure on us. We’re still playing each week to enjoy our cricket and that’s worked for us so far.

“We’re in a division where anyone can beat anyone, so win or lose on Saturday, there will still be something to play for.”

Haverhill (123) will go into the Bury game having suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Kelvedon and Feering (124-3) last weekend.

It was very much a patched up Haverhill side that made the trip to Essex, with a number of players unavailable.

Wilkins added: “We were really short on players.

“We scored 123 and that was never going to be enough because Kelvedon are a good side.

“It was one of those where you go into it hoping for the best, but you know you’re going to be up against it with so many players missing.”

Sam Hartshorn, Callum Brunning and Russell Davis are all set to return to the Haverhill line-up this weekend.