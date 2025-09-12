Shaun Avis harbours no animosity after his departure from Haverhill Rovers was confirmed last week.

After joining the club last summer from Thetford Town, the centre-forward was handed the captain’s armband by boss Ben Cowling and he went on to repay that faith by scoring 34 goals for a Rovers side that romped to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North title.

However, having been one of the first names on the team sheet last season, Avis found himself playing a bit-part role during the opening part of the new campaign.

Shaun Avis has left Haverhill Rovers after a little more than 12 months with the club. Picture: Mecha Morton

A knee issue that hampered him for much of the summer did not help his cause, and he was also unavailable for a couple of games due to commitments outside of football.

But having not regained his place following a two-goal salvo in his only start of the season in the FA Vase, Avis felt like the writing was on the wall.

And at the age of 33, he took the decision to move on with no grudges.

“Last year was so good. It was one of my favourites seasons and we created memories that will last with me forever,” said Avis, who has now linked up with Harwich & Parkeston.

“But football changes and I’ve been involved in it long enough to know that. I struggled with my knee in pre-season and while I was still able to play, I didn’t feel 100 per cent or that I was at the level where I needed to be.

“I missed a couple of games as well and that’s not ideal. The boys were doing well and you don’t change a winning team – I accepted that.

“But after scoring twice in the Vase and getting man of the match, I felt as captain that I was fit again and ready to get my place back.

“It didn’t happen, I was back on the bench against my former club (Lakenheath) and I came on right at the end.

“I need to play. I’m 33 and time is running out for me to play at a good level and that’s why I decided to move on.

“There’s no hard feelings with anybody, it’s just one of those things and I wish everyone at the club the best and I hope they have a great season.”

For boss Cowling, Avis’ departure has left him with mixed emotions.

The pair have enjoyed a successful working relationship at Rovers and before that at Lakenheath, but he was unable to guarantee the forward the minutes that he wanted.

Cowling, who has subsequently decided to hand the armband to new signing Jarid Robson, said: “It’s bittersweet in many ways. Shaun has been a wonderful captain for the club, he’s led by example and he scored a volume of goals that helped us to achieve what we set out to last season.

“I think it’s fair to say that Shaun joining us was beneficial to both parties.

“He had a difficult start to the season and a lot of that was down to an injury he played with towards the back end of last season and then in the summer. He then missed a couple of games and others took their opportunity.

“He wants to start every week and that’s not something we could guarantee, so we fully respect and support Shaun’s decision.

“He helped to create memories that will never be taken away and we hope that he gets back to his best at his next club.”