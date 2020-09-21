Sawston & Babraham were unable to end a memorable debut campaign in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League with silverware.

The division's new boys lost just once to top the South Group by a 40-point margin from Sudbury, who they defeated on Saturday to rubber stamp their place at the summit.

However, Sunday's play-off final against North Group winners Swardeston proved to be a step too far as the Norfolk side ran out eight-wicket winners at Mildenhall CC's Wamil Way.

Match action between Sawston & Babraham and Swardeston in the EAPL play-off final. Picture: Mecha Morton

SBCC skipper Dan Heath won the toss and elected to bat first, yet partnerships were hard to come by. C J Guest top scored with 44, with the next highest run scorer being Waqas Hussain (18).

A total of 162 runs were scored before SBCC were bowled out in one ball shy of 39 overs – a tally that never looked like causing Swardeston too many problems.

Much of the reply centred around the performance of opener Jordan Taylor as he hit 12 fours on his way to an unbeaten score of 97.

Seven-time EAPL champions Swardeston eventually reached their target in 42.3 overs for the loss of just two wickets – Mark Smith and Guest claiming one apiece for SBCC.

* For the other 10 EAPL sides, their 2020 seasons ended with matches on Saturday. See below for results.

North Group:

Burwell & Exningv Cambridge

Played at Exning Park

Cambridge 274 for 9in 50 overs ( D Ranaweera 103, J Atkinson 74)

Burwell & Exning 99 all outin 29 overs

Cambridge( 25 points) beat Burwell & Exning(4 point) by 175 runs

Great Witchingham V Horsford

Played at Walcis Park

Great Witchingham 205 all outin 49.4overs

Horsford 209 for 5 in 36.4 over ( W Rogers 82 , J Reynolds 68 )

Horsford (25 points) beat Great Witchingham(5 points ) by 5 wickets

Mildenhall v Swardeston

Played at Wamil Way

Swardeston 409 for 8 in 50 overs ( L K Denmark 135 not out , J Gatting 122 ,C J Taylor 84, )

Mildenhall 320 for 4 in 50 ( T Rash 119, J Potticary 99 )

Swardeston (25 points) beat Mildenhall (9 points} by 89 runs

South Group:

Copdock & Old Ipswichian v Saffron Walden

Played at Old London Road

Saffron Walden 280 all outin 49.3 overs ( A Russell 91)

Copdock & Old Ipswichian 270 for 8 in 50 Overs

Saffron Walden(25 points) beat Copdock & Old Ipswichian( 5 points ) by 10 runs

5

Frinton on Sea v Bury St Edmunds

Played at Ashlyns Road

Bury St Edmunds 201all out in 46.1 overs

Frinton on Sea 152 all out in 36.5 overs

Bury St Edmunds ( 25 points beat Frinton on Sea CC by 49 runs

Sawston Babraham (25 points) beat Saffron Walden (6 points) by 32 runs

Sudburyv Sawston Babraham

Played at Friars Street

Sudbury 179 for 8 50 overs ( D Batch 68 )

Sawston Babraham 185 for 4in 40.3 overs ( C J Guest 68 not out )

Sawston Babraham ( 25 points ) beat Sudbury( 4 points ) by 6 wickets