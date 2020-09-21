Swardeston prove too strong for Sawston & Babraham in the East Anglian Premier League play-off final
Sawston & Babraham were unable to end a memorable debut campaign in the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League with silverware.
The division's new boys lost just once to top the South Group by a 40-point margin from Sudbury, who they defeated on Saturday to rubber stamp their place at the summit.
However, Sunday's play-off final against North Group winners Swardeston proved to be a step too far as the Norfolk side ran out eight-wicket winners at Mildenhall CC's Wamil Way.
SBCC skipper Dan Heath won the toss and elected to bat first, yet partnerships were hard to come by. C J Guest top scored with 44, with the next highest run scorer being Waqas Hussain (18).
A total of 162 runs were scored before SBCC were bowled out in one ball shy of 39 overs – a tally that never looked like causing Swardeston too many problems.
Much of the reply centred around the performance of opener Jordan Taylor as he hit 12 fours on his way to an unbeaten score of 97.
Seven-time EAPL champions Swardeston eventually reached their target in 42.3 overs for the loss of just two wickets – Mark Smith and Guest claiming one apiece for SBCC.
* For the other 10 EAPL sides, their 2020 seasons ended with matches on Saturday. See below for results.
North Group:
Burwell & Exningv Cambridge
Played at Exning Park
Cambridge 274 for 9in 50 overs ( D Ranaweera 103, J Atkinson 74)
Burwell & Exning 99 all outin 29 overs
Cambridge( 25 points) beat Burwell & Exning(4 point) by 175 runs
Great Witchingham V Horsford
Played at Walcis Park
Great Witchingham 205 all outin 49.4overs
Horsford 209 for 5 in 36.4 over ( W Rogers 82 , J Reynolds 68 )
Horsford (25 points) beat Great Witchingham(5 points ) by 5 wickets
Mildenhall v Swardeston
Played at Wamil Way
Swardeston 409 for 8 in 50 overs ( L K Denmark 135 not out , J Gatting 122 ,C J Taylor 84, )
Mildenhall 320 for 4 in 50 ( T Rash 119, J Potticary 99 )
Swardeston (25 points) beat Mildenhall (9 points} by 89 runs
South Group:
Copdock & Old Ipswichian v Saffron Walden
Played at Old London Road
Saffron Walden 280 all outin 49.3 overs ( A Russell 91)
Copdock & Old Ipswichian 270 for 8 in 50 Overs
Saffron Walden(25 points) beat Copdock & Old Ipswichian( 5 points ) by 10 runs
Frinton on Sea v Bury St Edmunds
Played at Ashlyns Road
Bury St Edmunds 201all out in 46.1 overs
Frinton on Sea 152 all out in 36.5 overs
Bury St Edmunds ( 25 points beat Frinton on Sea CC by 49 runs
Sudburyv Sawston Babraham
Played at Friars Street
Sudbury 179 for 8 50 overs ( D Batch 68 )
Sawston Babraham 185 for 4in 40.3 overs ( C J Guest 68 not out )
Sawston Babraham ( 25 points ) beat Sudbury( 4 points ) by 6 wickets