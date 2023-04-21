Wayne Pilgrim hopes Chalkstone Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) hosting its own shows will become an annual tradition following Saturday’s successful debut in Haverhill.

A sell-out crowd estimated at around 170 people packed into the Haverhill Arts Centre for Chalkstone ABC’s first home show.

The 17-bout card featured several of the club’s own members in action, including Michael Pulman who headlined the night in a main event slot against Mattia Gieio, from Marvels Lane.

Two young boxers have their hands raised by the referee after one of the skills bouts held on Saturday night

“It was brilliant,” Pilgrim, one of the coaches at Chalkstone, said.

“It was absolutely fantastic. It didn’t go without its hiccups, obviously, but all in all it was a fantastic night.

“I had a phone call earlier in the day to say the doctor wasn’t going to show, but thankfully one of our coaches, Steph, is a nurse.

“She managed to pull one out of the hat. I don’t know how she managed it, but she saved the whole day for us.

“We had the skills bouts, which are more spars for the first timers and the newer lads to find their feet and gain a bit of experience.

“The young lads boxed absolutely beautifully. They all boxed to instruction.

“I have to say a huge thanks to Sam, Steph, Nicola, Stanley and James, who helped me and Terry out massively.

“They did the odd jobs, the bits and bobs we can’t do as we’ve got to do some coaching.

“They sorted tickets on the door, handing out medals, getting the next boxers ready, that sort of thing and it wouldn’t have happened without their help.

“The crowd from the first bell to the last were brilliant. It was electric and every home and away fighter that walked through those ropes were cheered.

“It was sold out completely. The boxers raised their game because of the encouragement and the reception they all got. We couldn’t have asked for any more and 100 per cent we want there to be a next time and put another show on.”

Chalkstone ABC held their first home show on April 15

Sree Dandamudt, Bailey Hobbs, Louis Harrison, Mackenzie Akehurst and Bray Holder were all in action for Chalkstone in skills bouts, while later on in the night four more of the club’s members stepped in to the ring.

“Daniel (Pepper) is one of our youngsters and he’s brilliant in the gym,” Pilgrim said. “He just freezes up when competition arises. It’s the second time that’s happened, but hopefully that’s something we can get out of him.

“Ben (Warren) hurt his ankle in the first round, but before that he was getting knocked about a little bit.

“Michael at the end boxed brilliantly and it was one of the performances of the night.

“Somehow, to the amazement of everybody, he lost on the scorecards, but he didn’t lose. That happens in boxing sometimes. You can’t leave it to the judges and we’ve already been in contact about a rematch.”