With five senior players ready to return, Marc Abbott is confident Haverhill Rovers can put an embarrassing run of results behind them with progression in the Buildbase FA Vase at West Essex tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Saturday’s 4-0 reverse at Walsham-le-Willows was the third straight Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division match in which they had conceded four without reply.

But the disappointing run of defeats did come amid a punishing injury list following what player-boss Abbott described as a ‘manic’ schedule on their return from five months without games.

Haverhill Rovers player-boss Marc Abbott is not panicking after their recent run of 4-0 defeats. Picture: Mark Bullimore

There will be no excuses made for Friday’s second round qualifying tie at their equivalent level hosts though, with a club-requested postponement of their Suffolk Premier Cup tie at Woodbridge Town on Tuesday having given the players a rest.

It came after some of the under-18 squad that Abbott planned to use in the tie having to isolate while awaiting Covid-19 test results. They had been advised to do so after two sixth form pupils at their Impington Village College tested positive.

Alfie Carroll, Jacob Joseph, Luke Haines, Reiss Oteng and Jonny Butler are also set to boost Abbott’s options for tomorrow’s match, though Joe Rider and Callum Anderson remain out.

Alfie Carroll (left) will bring some much-needed defensive know-how back into the Haverhill Rovers side at West Essex on Friday nightPicture: Richard Marsham

“We have been massively hit but it is not excuses for three 4-0 defeats where we have not defended well enough,” he said.

“Friday is another tough fixture, every away game at our level will be tough.

“We have had people watch them and they are quite free-scoring and play a lot of football, so we will have to get to grips with them playing out from the back and being hard to beat.

“However, they are a team who play at our level and with players returning it is an opportunity for us to progress.”

Summer signings Jonny Butler and Jacob Joseph are both set to have recovered from knocks for Haverhill Rovers' FA Vase tie at West EssexPicture: Haverhill Rovers FC

Despite their hectic run being partly self-engineered by an FA Cup run, he is certainly not looking at the Vase as a low priority.

He said: “I think every local club in the FA Vase, because it is a Step 5 and 6 competition, aspires to go through the rounds.

“If you can do that it will bring the fans in through the gate, is good financially for the club and for the exposure it brings the players.”

Rovers are yet to score a goal away from home though, having lost all four matches in all competitions ahead of taking on the Essex Senior League side, who groundshare with Barking at Mayesbrook Park in Dagenham.

Abbott is far from panicking about their poor start, which has seen Rovers pick up just four points from seven matches, and he is hoping to bring in some new players over the next week.

“We are quietly confident we will be absolutely fine at this football club with the players returning and the players who come in,” he said.

“We need three to four to bulk out the squad and make it a bit more competitive.”

As well as being set to speak to players after a number of seven-day approaches have been put in, he is also hoping to extend the current loan of Cambridge United young attacker Rider.

Meanwhile, a new date for their Suffolk Premier Cup second round tie is yet to be announced.