Followers of Haverhill Borough can expect to see plenty of new faces wearing the blue shirt next season.

It has been a busy period for recently-appointed boss Mark Pleasants, who has been working towards putting together a squad he believes will more competitive than last term’s second from bottom finish.

And with some of the youngsters heading off to university, the manager has revealed as many as 10 signings could be arriving at The New Croft.

Haverhill Borough's new manager Mark Pleasants is looking forward to the 2022/23 campaign getting under way

“It’s one of those at the moment where you don’t want to say too much until the players are able to sign,” said Pleasants, who got pre-season under way with a first session of the summer on Tuesday.

“But we’ve had some really good conversations with players we believe will make us a good side.

“We need to bring a few in because of the younger lads are off to uni and we need a spine of older, more experienced players coming in.

“We also want to bring in some talented young lads to add some real competition.

“It’s not about throwing in a hand grenade and blowing everything up, we just want to build.

“People say Rome wasn’t built in a day and you need be patient, but if you get the right players in things can change quickly.

“It’s hard to put a final number on it but I would say eight, nine or maybe 10 new signings could be made.”

As well as the squad having a fresh look, a further positive for Borough is their return to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North following their relegation reprieve.

The Blues were unexpectedly placed in the First Division South last summer as part of a restructure by the Football Association.

It was a move that dramatically increased travel time, with many away matches played in and around London.

Manager at the time Guy Habbin stepped down and a number of players moved on, but Pleasants believes the move back to the First Division is ‘more comfortable’ for the club.

“In all honesty it doesn’t matter to me too much but for the club and players it makes a big difference,” he added.

“It makes much more sense for us to be playing on the northern side.

“The club feels more comfortable because they’re used to it and so are the players.

“It also helped when talking to potential new players – a lot of them asked if we were North and South. It seemed more attractive to be in the North.”