Captain Dan Heath is under no illusions as to how tough it is going to be for his Sawston & Babraham side to wrap up the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League title during the coming weeks.

With five matches remaining the Rams lead the way, 11 points clear of second-placed Great Witchingham and 36 better off than serial winners Swardeston in third.

However, four of those fixtures are against sides currently occupying a position within the top six, leading Heath to believe there are still some twists and turns in the offing.

Sawston & Babraham have five matches left to play. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Every game is tough, no matter who you play. Witchingham lost to Horsford when they were top and Horsford were bottom a couple of weeks ago and we only just got over the line against Walden, who are lower down the table,” said Heath ahead of Saturday’s home clash against fifth-placed Bury St Edmunds (11am).

“I think at this stage the table is a fair reflection of where teams are at, but anyone can beat anyone.

“In our position we’re not relying on anyone else to do us a favour. It’s in our hands, but I’m not saying we’re going to win the last five games.

“It’s going to take a monumental effort to do that and is it realistic? Maybe not. But it’s so competitive that Witchingham and Swardeston might not win all of their remaining games either.

“All we can do is focus on ourselves and see where that takes us.”

Despite topping the table heading into the home straight, Heath does not expect pressure to have an adverse impact on the squad.

And he is hopeful that the team’s success at a lower level could prove to be crucial.

“Pressure is what you make. We’re a really good group of mates and spending the whole day with your mates doing something you love, that’s not pressure,” he added.

“We have great fun as a group. Yes, everyone wants to win and we do everything we can to make it happen, but we have a good time.

“I don’t think anybody in the group is thinking about five more wins to win the league. If it happens then that’s fantastic, but if not we’ll go again next year.

“Winning breeds winning just like losing breeds losing. We’re lucky to have a group that have won plenty of matches in recent seasons.

“But we’ve also seen earlier in the season when we lost a couple then drew three times – that’s how quickly it changes at this level. It’s a cliche, but it’s very much one game at a time.”

Sawston & Babraham’s clash at Swardeston last weekend was abandoned due to rain.

