Dan Poole is looking forward to helping develop an exciting crop of youngsters at Haverhill Cricket Club after returning to the place he calls home.

The all-rounder is back at Manor Road for his third spell at Haverhill, albeit his last stint with the club in 2020 was curtailed due to the pandemic, before he spent the last two years with Sudbury.

Poole was a two-time winner of the Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League with Sudbury in 2017 and 2018, but for the last two campaigns has turned out for the club’s second team in the same division as Haverhill.

Dan Poole, pictured in action for Sudbury II last term, has returned to Haverhill for the 2023 season Picture: Mecha Morton

And it was during their clash with his old club in April this year that the 33-year-old discovered the urge to return to where it all started for him.

“We played them away in our first game last season and Haverhill just won,” Poole recalls. “It was a great game and to be fair playing in that game made me realise that’s where I should be.

“I saw the young talent coming through and I think it was Ben Wilkins (Haverhill captain) who got them home with the bat with a 40 odd and saw them across the line.

“It was good resilience from them and I think the first team had lacked that for the last two or three years, but last year they had a good year and showed a bit of resilience, fight and willpower which was good to see.

“I’ve come back to my home club and I look at the squad they’ve got and there’s quite a lot of young talent there which excites me.

“I remember when I was 17 or 18 and looking up at the older guys like Rob Sullivan, Simon Youngs, Scott Webb and Neil Winter.

“Hopefully I can be an experienced head for the lads and help them in their development.

“There’s a lot of great youngsters here like Max Egan, Declan Shanks and Jack Simmons with a lot of talent and they can take this club forward in the coming years.”

Haverhill dropped out of the Two Counties Championship’s top flight after finishing bottom of Division One in 2021, and last term ended up seventh in their first season back in Division Two.

Next year will mark a second campaign as captain for Ben Wilkins and looking from afar the returning Poole was impressed with how he took to the role during 2022.

“I thought Ben did a great job last year,” Poole said. “It was his first year as skipper of the first team and he came in and really impressed.

“I don’t think he’s 30 yet but he’s got a very mature head on his shoulders.

“He’s going to be the guy to make the club go in the direction he wants to go, which is forwards.

“He’s brought a good, settled nature to the team. Everyone respects him and everyone plays for him.

“For me, I’m 33 now and it will be good to pass on a little bit of experience to the younger lads. I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I didn’t play too much last season, but coming back to Haverhill I think I can find the passion for the game again. It’s a ground I know well. The people I know well and it should be a good year.”