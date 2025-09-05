Haverhill Rovers’ promotion-winning skipper Shaun Avis has announced his departure from the club.

The clinical forward joined Rovers last summer from Thetford Town in a move that saw him reunited with manager Ben Cowling – the pair having previously worked successfully together at Lakenheath.

And having been handed the captain’s armband by Cowling, Avis went on to enjoy a prolific campaign, scoring 34 goals in all competitions as Rovers ran away with the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North table.

Shaun Avis (centre) celebrates last season’s promotion. Picture: Mark Westley

However, with the addition of a number of new attackers at The New Croft during the off-season, Avis has found himself used largely as a substitute so far this term.

In his one start, Avis scored twice during the 5-2 victory over Langford in the FA Vase, but now he has decided to move on.

He wrote on the social networking site X: “A big thank you to all at Haverhill Rovers. Last season created some of my most fondest memories in football in winning the league and I wish the club nothing but the best going forward.”

Avis leaves Rovers having scored a total of 36 goals from 46 appearances.

Meanwhile, it has also been revealed that Tom Head has departed Rovers.

Head found the back of the net on 10 occasions during his 20 outings last season, but after featuring six times this campaign, he has now decided to drop back into the First Division North with Stanway Pegasus.