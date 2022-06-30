Dan Heath believes his Sawston & Babraham side will prove their week off came at the right time as they prepare to get their title defence back on track with a winning run.

With an odd number of teams in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League this year, due to Burwell & Exning’s withdrawal, the Rams were the last side to get a breather last weekend.

They will return to action at home to Swardeston on Saturday (11am) having been knocked off top spot for the first time this term, after Mildenhall triumphed by seven wickets at their upcoming opponents.

Callum Guest is Sawston & Babraham’s top run-scorer with 463 from 10 matches, putting him fifth in the divisional chart Picture: Richard Marsham

Sawston & Babraham saw Mildenhall claim their undefeated record prior to the south Cambridgeshire team’s break which had followed on from draws against Whitham and Frinton-on-Sea that had ended their winning start.

Heading into the second half of their campaign this weekend, skipper Heath is confident they can quickly get things back on track though.

“I think the week off is something we needed,” he said.

Sawston & Babraham captain Dan Heath is hungry to get his hands back on the East Anglian Premier League trophy Picture: Chris Worrall

“I felt like we were carrying a few knocks both physically and mentally a little bit.

“When you’ve won every game and you go on a little slide you’ve got to pick things up a bit but I have got no concerns.

“You’re one win off (turning it around) and in two of those draws we were two balls away from making those two wins and a very different story. You don’t want to read into it too much.

“The boys are excited to get back out there and we love playing Swardeston.

“They are one off the bottom but that doesn’t mean much. They really are a great club and a great team so we are expecting a really tough game on Saturday.”

The following weekend sees them travel to another team who find themselves towards the wrong end of the table in Saffron Walden.

But Heath and his players will be taking nothing for granted on their return to action.

“Walden are the same, if they turn up they are another very good side,” he said.

“I know they always like playing against us as teams know it is a bit of a free hit and they have nothing to lose.

“Every game is winnable in the Prem but every game is loseable as well so we’ve got to make sure we’re bang on it.

“I know the boys do not like looking at the table and not seeing us at the top so we are all fired up ready to go on Saturday.”

Heath was hopeful ex-England Under-19 international Nathan Buck will be available despite main club Norhamptonshire being due to take on India on Sunday. He was waiting on a fitness update from Tim Moses (hamstring) while James Vandepeer (back) remains sidelined.

Results from June 25:

Bury St Edmunds v Sudbury

Played at Victory Ground :

Sudbury 290 all out in 40.1 overs ( K Moulton-Day 58,B Parker 58 A Mansfield 53 )

Bury St Edmunds 247 for 6 in 58 overs ( J Miltz 71, J Bishop 65 )

Bury St Edmunds ( 10 points) drew with Sudbury ( 16 points)

Copdock & Old Ipswichian v Frinton on Sea

Played at Old London Road

Frinton on Sea 247 for 9 in 64 over ( A Wijesuriya 101 not out )

Copdock & Old Ipswichian 251 for 3 in 52.2 overs ( S Arthurton 99 , B Claydon 55 not out )

Copdock & Old Ipswichian (25 points) beat Frinton on Sea ( 7 points) by 7 Wickets

Great Witchingham v Horsford

Played at Walcis Park

Great Witchingham 234 for 6 in 64 overs ( Y Vallis 132 )

Horsford 225 all out in 53 overs ( J Reynolds 76 ,B Stolworthy 5 fro 65 )

Great Witchingham (28 points) beat Horsford ( 7 points) by 9 runs

Swardeston v Mildenhall

Played at The Common

Swardeston 182 all out in 45 overs

Mildenhall 183 for 3 in 23.4 overs ( P Worthington 81 ,J Tetley 65 not out )

Mildenhall (25 points) beat Swardeston ( 5 points) by 7 Wickets

Witham v Saffron Walden

Played at Witham

Witham 364 for 5 in 57.2 overs (M Godwin 187)

Saffron Walden 270 for 9 in 6 overs ( N Gorantla 114 )

Witham (17 points) Drew with Saffron Walden (10 points)

Fixtures for Saturday (July 2, 11am):

Copdock & Old Ipswichian v Mildenhall

Great Witchingham v Frinton-On-Sea

Horsford v Bury St Edmunds

Sawston & Babraham v Swardeston

Witham v Sudbury

Week off: Saffron Walden